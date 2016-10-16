Posted on by

OH Lottery




CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:



04-08-14-27-41-44, Kicker: 6-0-3-0-8-0

(four, eight, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-four; Kicker: six, zero, three, zero, eight, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million



Estimated jackpot: $20 million



2-2-8

(two, two, eight)



9-5-3

(nine, five, three)



9-4-9-4

(nine, four, nine, four)



4-9-1-8

(four, nine, one, eight)



8-3-5-3-9

(eight, three, five, three, nine)



2-4-2-0-1

(two, four, two, zero, one)



23-49-57-64-67, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million



03-04-23-24-32

(three, four, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000
