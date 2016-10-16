BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Mark Gillispie is on the desk until 6 p.m.. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.
Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
___
TOP STORIES
CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO'S ROLE
CINCINNATI — Ohioans are still getting plenty of attention in the presidential race. After a lull last month, high-level campaigning has accelerated in a state used to being in the forefront in the final weeks before election. Polls indicate the perennial battleground state is a tossup — and crucial for Republican Donald Trump. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 435 words. AP Photos
CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO GOP
COLUMBUS — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has disassociated his campaign from Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges, citing a loss of faith him the party leader and Ohio's GOP establishment. UPCOMING: 130 words followed by 350 words by 4 p.m.
MEMBER EXCHANGE
SHIPPING CONTAINER CABIN
COLUMBUS — After thieves stole everything of value — including the toilet — from their Vinton County weekend camper, Becky Wolff and her husband, Bill Echols, abandoned their dream of building an A-frame cabin on the property. They wanted something more secure. They found their answer in a rail yard in Obetz: shipping containers. By Jim Weiker, Columbus Dispatch. SENT: 800 words. Mandatory Member Credit
IN BRIEF:
— GAY MARRIAGE AWARD: The lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage across the county is being honored with an award given to those that better their communities.
— CAVALIERS-NBA TROPHY: The national championship trophy won by the Cleveland Cavaliers is taking a victory lap around the state ahead of the beginning of the NBA regular season.
— GRADUATION RULES-NEW TESTING: School administrators in southwest Ohio say the state's new graduation requirements will hurt many high school juniors' chances of earning a diploma.
— SLAYING ABDUCTION: New attorneys for an Illinois man charged in the 2014 fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Ohio want death penalty specifications dismissed because of where the victims were killed.
___
NOTE:
AP is moving election test reports for the Nov. 8 Ohio general election on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. Eastern. These tests are NOT for publication, broadcast or use online. Additional information is available in the election testing advisory sent Mondays prior to testing, found in advisory queues: BC-OH-OHIO General Election Testing/AP-OH-OHIO General Election Testing.
___
If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.
MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click "All" or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.