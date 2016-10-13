Nearly one-third of Ohio charter sponsors face revocation





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says nearly a third of Ohio charter school sponsors could have their authority revoked under new evaluations of how well the sponsors follow current educational rules and laws.



The 21 sponsors that received a poor rating from the Department of Education Thursday can appeal with the final decision in the hands of the state school board.



A poor rating doesn't affect individual schools, whose sponsorship would switch to the state if a new sponsor can't be found.



The state also rated 39 sponsors ineffective, meaning they can't sponsor new schools and will have to create an improvement plan.



Only five sponsors were rated effective.



State schools superintendent Paolo DeMaria (POW'-loh DEE-muh-REE'-uh) says the sponsorship program will lead to improved quality school options for Ohio students.