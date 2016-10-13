US Education Secretary to discuss rural education efforts





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Education Secretary plans an Ohio discussion on opportunities for students in rural communities.



John King Jr. is scheduled to deliver remarks Thursday at a National Rural Education Association forum at Ohio State University in Columbus.



King plans to talk to rural educators from across the country about President Barack Obama's efforts to promote opportunities for students from rural communities.



As an example the agency says a presidential initiative aims to connect nearly all American students to high-speed internet service by 2018.



The early afternoon event was being held in Ohio State's student union.