Mom, grandma get 9 years in prison over teen’s heroin death





AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The mother and grandmother of a teen who died from a heroin overdose at an Ohio hotel have been sentenced to nine years in prison for giving the 16-year-old the drugs that killed him.



A judge in Akron told both women on Wednesday that she holds them equally responsible for the teen's death in April.



Prosecutors say the grandmother delivered the drugs that her daughter and a friend used with the teen at a hotel in suburban Akron.



Investigators say Andrew Frye was found dead in a chair at the hotel.



His mother, Heather Frye, and grandmother Brenda Frye pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges.



Attorneys for the two women say they never planned for the boy to take the heroin.