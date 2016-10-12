Man pleads guilty in case of allegedly livestreamed rape





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged with raping a 17-year-old girl during an assault that prosecutors say was livestreamed has pleaded guilty.



Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said 29-year-old defendant Raymond Gates was sentenced to nine years in prison immediately after pleading guilty to one count of rape Wednesday.



A message was left for Gates' attorney seeking comment.



An indictment says Gates' codefendant, Marina Lonina, used the social media app Periscope to livestream the February assault.



Lonina has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including rape, kidnapping, sexual battery and pandering sexual matter involving a minor. Her trial is set for December.



Her attorney has acknowledged his client filmed the alleged assault but said she tried to contain the situation.