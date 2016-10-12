Large jury pool planned for Ohio mayor’s trial





HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) — An expanded jury pool will be called for the trial of the mayor of a small Ohio city who's also a veteran standup comedian.



Attorneys said after a hearing Wednesday that the judge ordered a pool of 100 potential jurors, about double the usual number. Officials anticipate taking extra time to find jurors who haven't already formed their opinions on Drew Hastings' case.



A trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 7 before retired Summit County Common Pleas Judge Patricia Ann Cosgrove, appointed after a local judge recused himself.



Hastings was indicted in July on four felony counts including election falsification and theft in office.



The second-term Republican mayor says he's done nothing wrong other than try to lead the city without the consent of the "established political structure."