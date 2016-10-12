Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 6:00 AM HRC president participates in early vote kick-off events in Ohio - Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin holds events to kick-off early voting in Columbus and Cincinnati, OH, in support of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and pro-equality candidates. Agenda includes 'Early Vote Kick-offs' at Franklin County Board of Elections, 1700 Morse Rd, Columbus (6:00 AM EDT), and at Hamilton County Board of Elections, 824 Broadway St, Cincinnati (12:00 PM EDT)
Location: Cincinnati Columbus http://www.hrc.org https://twitter.com/hrc
Contacts: Brandon Lorenz Human Rights Campaign [email protected] 1 202 772 3888
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 7:00 AM Hillary for Ohio supporters and volunteers host grassroots events in 88 counties - Hillary for Ohio supporters and volunteers host grassroots events near early voting sites in communities across the state as part of the campaign's 'commitment to an 88-county strategy that takes nothing for granted.' Locations include 42 W High St., Springfield (7:00 AM EDT); 229 S Main Street, Lima (8:00 AM EDT); 537 S Broadway St #101, Greenville (8:00 AM EDT); and 114 N Main St., Celina (3:00 PM EDT) * Events are also held in counties include New Philadelphia, Warren, Akron, Canton, Tiffin, Portsmouth, Fremont, Van Wert, Marysville, Lebanon, Marietta, Wooster, Bowling Green, Dayton, Zanesville, and others
Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHVotesEarly
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Media interested in covering any of these events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected] To cover Hillary Clinton supporters in a county not listed please contact [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 7:30 AM DNC's 'Forward Together' bus tour in Ohio - Democratic National Committee's 'Forward Together' grassroots mobilizing tour in Ohio. Agenda includes event to kickoff early voting with Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper, State Representative and Hamilton County Commissioner Candidate Denise Driehaus, State Representative and DNC Platform Committee Member Alicia Reece, and former Cleveland Mayor Jane Campbell at Hamilton County Board of Elections, 824 Broadway Street, Cincinnati (7:30 AM EDT); early vote event with Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper, Vice Chair Rhine McLin and students at the University of Dayton at University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton (4:00 PM EDT); and a stop at Bowling Green State University to celebrate the first day of early voting in Ohio with State House Candidate Kelly Wicks at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green (8:00 PM EDT)
Location: Bowling Green Cincinnati Dayton http://www.democrats.org/ https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats
Contacts: Eric Walker DNC [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 10:00 AM Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, urging Ohioans to register to vote before the 11 Oct deadline and make a plan to early vote, beginning on 12 Oct. Celeste also discusses 'Clinton's plans for building an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, which stands in sharp contrast to Donald Trump's agenda that would benefit billionaires and millionaires at the expense of working families.' Agenda includes a 'Kettering Canvass Kickoff' at 3085 Woodman Center Drive, Suite 130, Kettering (10:00 AM EDT), 'Portsmouth Canvass Kickoff' at 1662 11th Street, Portsmouth (1:00 PM EDT), and 'Chillicothe Canvass Kickoff' at 946 E. Main Street, Chillicothe (5:00 PM EDT)
Location: Chillicothe Portsmouth www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes
Contacts: Omer Farooque Hillary for America [email protected]
Press RSVP: [email protected] (10:00 AM EDT), [email protected] (1:00 PM, 5:00 PM)
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 10:00 AM Ohio Casino Control Commission meeting
Location: 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://casinocontrol.ohio.gov/
Contacts: Jessica Franks Ohio Casino Control Commission [email protected] 1 614 914 2529
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 10:00 AM MCBOE Director Kelly holds press conference to discuss early voting schedule - Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly holds press conference to discuss the mailing of absentee ballots and the early voting schedule for the 8 Nov Presidential Election
Location: Montgomery County Administration Building, 451 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.mcohio.org
Contacts: Cathy Petersen Communications Director 1 937 224 3831
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 10:00 AM Black Women's Roundtable launch GOTV campaign - Black Women's Roundtable launch national Get Out the Vote multi-media campaign and series of regional activities, aimed at building voter enthusiasm and getting out the Black Vote 8 Nov * The GOTV effort will focus on key battleground and southern states including Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Virginia
Location: TBD www.ncbcp.org https://twitter.com/NCBCP
Contacts: Enid Doggett National Coalition on Black Civic Participation [email protected] 1 202 246 3982
Toll-Free Number - 1-212-812-2800 Passcode - 11625866
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 10:30 AM Ohio Credit Union Council meeting
Location: Division of Financial Institutions, 77 South High Street, 21st Floor, Columbus, OH Columbus www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce
Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 995 5791
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown outlines efforts to lower costs of life-saving drugs - Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown outlines a new bipartisan effort to help lower prices of life-saving drugs used to treat diseases like cancer and arthritis via news conference with ProMedica Health and Wellness Center Pharmacy Counter Director Bryan Coehrs
Location: ProMedica Health and Wellness Center, 5700 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH Sylvania brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown
Contacts: Tamika Turner Sen. Brown press [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 11:30 AM American Quarter Horse Congress celebrates 50th anniversary with parade and press conference - All American Quarter Horse Congress celebrates 50th anniversary year with parade and press conference, featuring elected officials on horseback, mounted law enforcement units from around the region, youth roping competitors, mechanical bulls, and rodeo clowns
Location: Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.quarterhorsecongress.com/ https://twitter.com/OQHA
Contacts: Melanie Crabill Mayor’s Office [email protected] 1 614 645 5300 Megumi Robinson Experience Columbus [email protected] 1 614 222 6104
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 7:00 PM The King Arts Complex Legends and Legacies Awards - The King Arts Complex Legends and Legacies Awards, honoring Ohio State University President Michael Drake and his wife Brenda
Location: 867 Mt Vernon Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://kingartscomplex.com/ https://twitter.com/KingArtsComplex
Contacts: Demetries Neely King Arts Complex [email protected] 1 614 645 0691
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 7:00 PM YAL Capital University Chapter host open forum with Matt Kibbe - Young Americans for Liberty Capital University Chapter hold open forum with Matt Kibbe to 'spread liberty and denounce socialism on college campuses'
Location: Student Union, Schneider North Room, 745 Pleasant Ridge Ave., Bexley, OH Bexley www.yaliberty.org https://twitter.com/YALIberty
Contacts: Matthew Boyer YAL [email protected] 1 717 712 8246
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 Early voting begins in Ohio for the 8 Nov election
Location: TBD www.sos.state.oh.us/elections.aspx https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted
Contacts: Ohio Secretary of State Elections Division 1 614 466 2585
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 American Financial Group: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713
--------------------
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 13 3:00 PM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown and Ohio advocates discuss policies focused on women in Ohio Senate debates - Center for American Progress Action Fund, Innovation Ohio, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, Ohio AFL-CIO, Ohio Democratic Party, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, ProgressOhio, SEIU District 1199, and Stand Up For Ohio host event to 'demand Ohio U.S. Senate candidates put issues critical to Ohio's women and working families at the forefront of the election', and present a sign-on letter by organizations representing tens of thousands of Ohioans calling on Democratic senatorial candidate former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland and Republican Sen. Rob Portman to prioritize these issues during the upcoming debates. Participants include Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio State Rep. Emilia Sykes, Toledo, OH, Mayor Paula Hudson Hicks, and Columbus, OH, City Council Member Elizabeth Brown
Location: Ohio Education Association, 225 E Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://innovationohio.org/ https://twitter.com/innovationohio
Contacts: Erin Ryan Innovation Ohio 1 440 382 2900
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 9:30 AM GOP Rep. Bob Latta's public schedule - Republican Rep. Bob Latta hosts roundtable to discuss the Internet of Things and its impact on agriculture at Ohio State University Extension Defiance County, Maumee Valley EERA, 06879 Evansport Road, Defiance, OH (9:30 AM EDT); and hosts discussion on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with special guest Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost at Defiance County East Building, 1300 East Second Street, Defiance, OH (3:00 PM EDT)
Location: Defiance latta.house.gov https://twitter.com/boblatta
Contacts: Drew Griffin Office of Rep. Bob Latta 1 202 510 4765
Please RSVP with Drew Griffin in Congressman Latta’s office at 202-510-4765 or [email protected] if you are planning on attending
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 10:00 AM Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, urging Ohioans to register to vote before the 11 Oct deadline and make a plan to early vote, beginning on 12 Oct. Celeste also discusses 'Clinton's plans for building an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, which stands in sharp contrast to Donald Trump's agenda that would benefit billionaires and millionaires at the expense of working families.' Agenda includes a 'Clifton Canvass Kick-off' event
Location: 362 Ludlow Avenue, Clifton, OH Chillicothe Portsmouth www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes
Contacts: Omer Farooque Hillary for America [email protected]
Press RSVP: [email protected]
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 12:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Florida and Ohio - 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground states of Florida and Ohio, with rallies at the South Florida Fair Expo Center, West Palm Beach, FL (12:00 PM EDT), and U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH (7:30 PM EDT) * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election
Location: Cincinnati West Palm Beach www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Trump for President press [email protected]
Doors open: 9:00 AM (Florida) 4:30 PM (Ohio)
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 12:00 PM Kyle Kondik and Ronald G. Shafer discuss Ohio politics at Ohio Statehouse - Ohio Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board host panel discussion and book signing, featuring Sabato’s Crystal Ball Managing Editor Kyle Kondik, and journalist Ronald G. Shafer who discuss the presidential election of 1840 and the 'special role Ohio plays in the U.S. presidential election every four years'
Location: Museum Gallery, Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiostatehouse.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioStatehouse
Contacts: Luke Stedke Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board Deputy Director [email protected] 1 614 728 2130
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 1:00 PM YSU officials announce a faculty member has won a prestigious national award - Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, Provost Martin Abraham and other university officials participate in news conference to announce that a faculty member has won a prestigious national award that includes a six-figure grant to continue and to expand her cutting-edge research. Event includes a presentation of the faculty member's research in the Software Engineering Research and Empirical Studies lab
Location: Meshel Hall, Youngstown State University, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH Youngstown web.ysu.edu https://twitter.com/youngstownstate
Contacts: Ron Cole YSU [email protected] 1 330 506 0014
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 6:30 PM Ohio Democratic Party annual State Dinner, with President Obama as special guest - Ohio Democratic Party annual State Dinner - the party's largest fundraising event, with over 1,000 attendees - with President Barack Obama as special guest * Ohio is a key battleground state in the 8 Nov presidential election
Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohiodems.org https://twitter.com/OHDems
Contacts: Kirstin Alvanitakis Ohio Democratic Party [email protected] 1 919 923 4055
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 - Saturday, Oct. 15 Education Secretary King speaks at Rural Education National Forum - 2016 Rural Education National Forum and 108th NREA Convention and Research Symposium, hosted by Battelle for Kids and the National Rural Education Association in partnership with the Ohio and Kentucky Departments of Education. Day one includes remarks from Secretary of Education John King
Location: The Ohio Union at The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH http://www.battelleforkids.org https://twitter.com/battelleforkids #RURALEDFORUM
Contacts: Battelle for Kids [email protected] 1 614 481 3141
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 RPM International Inc: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl
Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 273 5090
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 September Results
Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive
Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 440 446 7165
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 - Saturday, Oct. 15 Transcultural Nursing Society Annual Conference
Location: Hilton Cincinnati Neterland Plaza, 35 West Fifth Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.tcns.org/ https://twitter.com/TCNS_Says
Contacts: TCNS [email protected] 1 888 432 5470
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 - Sunday, Oct. 16 Cartoon Crossroads Columbus festival begins - Cartoon Crossroads Columbus (CXC) begins, four-day city-wide festival featuring creator-driven panels, presentations, spotlights and discussions. Highlights include an evening with Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Garry Trudeau; a personal appearance in support of a film presentation by film director Mark Osborne; and discussions between cartoonists Raina Telgemeier and Jeff Smith
Location: Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cartooncrossroadscolumbus.com/ https://twitter.com/CXCFestival
Contacts: Tom Spurgeon CXC [email protected]
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 14 11:15 AM President Obama campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - President Barack Obama campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, urging Ohioans to go vote for Clinton and to support her agenda to 'build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top' at a 'Get Out the Early Vote' rally in the Cleveland area * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republican Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport, 1501 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open to public: 8:30 AM EDT
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 14 Cincinnati Financial: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100
Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 870 2768
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 14 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news
Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 14 Pre-trial hearing for former Ohio police officer accused of murder during traffic stop - Pre-trial hearing for former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing, charged with murder (special felony) and voluntary manslaughter in relation to the 19 Jul 2015 shooting death of unarmed black man Samuel DuBose during a traffic stop. Tensing had stopped DuBose for a missing front license plate, which is required in Ohio but not in neighboring states. Tensing was fired by the department soon after the indictment was announced
Location: Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati
Contacts: Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas 1 513 946 5800 Julie Wilson Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney press 1 513 946 3213
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio