Ohio Daybook

--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 9:00 AM Procter & Gamble: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: 1 Procter & Gamble Plaza, Cincinnati, OH http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble
Contacts: Jennifer Chelune P&G Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 983 2570
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 10:00 AM Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, urging Ohioans to register to vote before the 11 Oct deadline and make a plan to early vote, beginning on 12 Oct. Celeste also discusses 'Clinton's plans for building an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, which stands in sharp contrast to Donald Trump's agenda that would benefit billionaires and millionaires at the expense of working families.' Agenda includes a 'Zanesville Canvass Kickoff' at 14 North Fifth Street, Zanesville (10:00 AM EDT); 'Steubenville Canvass and Phone Bank' at 136 North 4th Street, Steubenville (1:00 PM EDT); and 'New Philadelphia Canvass Kickoff' at 1260 Monroe Street Northwest, New Philadelphia (4:00 PM EDT)
Location: New Philadelphia Steubenville Zanesville www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes
Contacts: Omer Farooque Hillary for America [email protected]
Press RSVP: [email protected] (10:00 AM EDT), [email protected] (1:00 PM, 4:00 PM)
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 10:00 AM POSTPONED: GOP Rep. Bob Latta tours agricultural operations in Ohio's 5th Congressional District - POSTPONED: Republican Rep. Bob Latta tours four agricultural operations in Ohio’s 5th Congressional District with Ohio Director of Agriculture David Daniels, to showcase the 'strength of the industry, as well as the challenges that the agricultural community faces in the region.' Ohio’s 5th Congressional District is one of the largest agricultural districts in the state with over 10,000 farms. Agenda includes 7605 Garden Road, Holland (10:00 AM EDT); 10492 E. Poe Road, Bowling Green (11:45 AM EDT); 115 Columbus Avenue, Pemberville (1:45 PM EDT); and 8968 Cloverdale Road (Corner of State Route 281 and Cloverdale), Wayne (3:15 PM EDT)
Location: Bowling Green latta.house.gov https://twitter.com/boblatta
Contacts: Drew Griffin Office of Rep. Bob Latta 1 202 510 4765
Media Availability After Tour (approximately 2:30 p.m.)
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 10:00 AM Ohio AG DeWine and state Rep. Timothy Ginter discuss the opiate epidemic - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and state Rep. Timothy Ginter hold special meeting with community members, law enforcement, elected officials, and recovery and health care providers to discuss efforts surrounding the response to the heroin epidemic in Columbiana County
Location: Columbiana County Government Services Building, 7989 Dickey Drive, Lisbon, OH Lisbon http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 10:45 AM Anne Holton - Tim Kaine's wife - campaigns in Ohio - Former Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton - 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine's wife - campaigns in Ohio, 'laying out the stakes of November's election' and urging Ohioans to register to vote ahead of tomorrow's deadline. Holton also 'urges voters to support Clinton and Sen. Kaine because of their lifelong commitments to fighting for children and families, as well as their agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. Agenda includes a volunteer thank you event at 2050 Cherry Valley Rd, Newark (10:45 AM EDT) and an organizing event at 946 E Main St, Chillicothe (12:50 PM EDT)
Location: Chillicothe Newark www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Doors open: 10:30 (Newark) and 12:30 (Chillicothe)
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 11:30 AM Dem Rep. Joyce Beatty discusses Louis Stokes' legacy at OSU - Ohio State University hosts 'The Legacy of Congressman Louis Stokes: A Conversation', featuring a panel discussion with Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty and former Republican Rep. Dave Hobson * Stokes, who died in August 2015, was the first African-American Ohioan elected to the House of Representatives, and served 15 terms, chairing the Congressional Black Caucus for two of them
Location: The Ohio Union, 1739 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate
Contacts: Benjamin Johnson OSU [email protected] 1 614 292 9681
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 2:00 PM Ohioans participate in event to call on GOP Sen. Rob Portman to pledge to strengthen Social Security - Americans United For Change and Ohioans participate in event calling on Republican Sen. Rob Portman to pledge to strengthen Social Security and oppose privatization and benefit cuts. The event is part of the ‘Hands Off My Social Security!’ campaign to prevent a 'surprise attack after the November election on the irreplaceable foundation of retirement security and lifeline for survivors and disabled Americans'
Location: Senator Portman's Office , 1240 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.americansunitedforchange.org https://twitter.com/AU4Change
Contacts: Lee Roberts Americans United For Change [email protected] 1 419 349 5239
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 3:00 PM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown and Ohio educators hold media call on the 'Trump Effect' - Ohio Education Association President Becky Higgins and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown participate in media call to discuss the 'Trump Effect campaign', with Ohio educators sharing accounts of 'the real and frightening effects of how Trump's hateful, dangerous campaign rhetoric has infiltrated America’s schools'
Location: TBD https://www.ohea.org/
Contacts: Michele Prater Ohio Education Association [email protected] 1 614 378 0469
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 6:15 PM Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education Chillicothe meeting
Location: Ohio University, Chillicothe Campus, 101 University Drive, Chillicothe, OH Chillicothe http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 DDR Corp: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp
Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications [email protected] 1 216 755 5500
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Death From Above 1979 begin co-headline North American tour
Location: House of Blues, 308 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH Cleveland
Contacts: Jasmine Lywen-Dill Warner Bros Records [email protected]
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Voter registration deadline in Ohio ahead of the 8 Nov election
Location: TBD www.sos.state.oh.us/elections.aspx https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted
Contacts: Ohio Secretary of State Elections Division 1 614 466 2585
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 10:00 AM Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, urging Ohioans to register to vote before the 11 Oct deadline and make a plan to early vote, beginning on 12 Oct. Celeste also discusses 'Clinton's plans for building an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, which stands in sharp contrast to Donald Trump's agenda that would benefit billionaires and millionaires at the expense of working families.' Agenda includes a 'Kettering Canvass Kickoff' at 3085 Woodman Center Drive, Suite 130, Kettering (10:00 AM EDT), 'Portsmouth Canvass Kickoff' at 1662 11th Street, Portsmouth (1:00 PM EDT), and 'Chillicothe Canvass Kickoff' at 946 E. Main Street, Chillicothe (5:00 PM EDT)
Location: Chillicothe Portsmouth www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes
Contacts: Omer Farooque Hillary for America [email protected]
Press RSVP: [email protected] (10:00 AM EDT), [email protected] (1:00 PM, 5:00 PM)
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 10:00 AM Ohio Casino Control Commission meeting
Location: 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://casinocontrol.ohio.gov/
Contacts: Jessica Franks Ohio Casino Control Commission [email protected] 1 614 914 2529
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 10:00 AM MCBOE Director Kelly holds press conference to discuss early voting schedule - Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly holds press conference to discuss the mailing of absentee ballots and the early voting schedule for the 8 Nov Presidential Election
Location: Montgomery County Administration Building, 451 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.mcohio.org
Contacts: Cathy Petersen Communications Director 1 937 224 3831
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 10:30 AM Ohio Credit Union Council meeting
Location: Division of Financial Institutions, 77 South High Street, 21st Floor, Columbus, OH Columbus www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce
Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 995 5791
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 11:30 AM American Quarter Horse Congress celebrates 50th anniversary with parade and press conference - All American Quarter Horse Congress celebrates 50th anniversary year with parade and press conference, featuring elected officials on horseback, mounted law enforcement units from around the region, youth roping competitors, mechanical bulls, and rodeo clowns
Location: Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.quarterhorsecongress.com/ https://twitter.com/OQHA
Contacts: Melanie Crabill Mayor’s Office [email protected] 1 614 645 5300 Megumi Robinson Experience Columbus [email protected] 1 614 222 6104
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 7:00 PM The King Arts Complex Legends and Legacies Awards - The King Arts Complex Legends and Legacies Awards, honoring Ohio State University President Michael Drake and his wife Brenda
Location: 867 Mt Vernon Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://kingartscomplex.com/ https://twitter.com/KingArtsComplex
Contacts: Demetries Neely King Arts Complex [email protected] 1 614 645 0691
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 Early voting begins in Ohio for the 8 Nov election
Location: TBD www.sos.state.oh.us/elections.aspx https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted
Contacts: Ohio Secretary of State Elections Division 1 614 466 2585
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 12 American Financial Group: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 10:00 AM Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Former Ohio Governor Dick Celeste campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, urging Ohioans to register to vote before the 11 Oct deadline and make a plan to early vote, beginning on 12 Oct. Celeste also discusses 'Clinton's plans for building an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, which stands in sharp contrast to Donald Trump's agenda that would benefit billionaires and millionaires at the expense of working families.' Agenda includes a 'Clifton Canvass Kick-off' event
Location: 362 Ludlow Avenue, Clifton, OH Chillicothe Portsmouth www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes
Contacts: Omer Farooque Hillary for America [email protected]
Press RSVP: [email protected]
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 12:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Florida and Ohio - 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground states of Florida and Ohio, with rallies at the South Florida Fair Expo Center, West Palm Beach, FL (12:00 PM EDT), and U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH (7:30 PM EDT) * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election
Location: Cincinnati West Palm Beach www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Trump for President press [email protected]
Doors open: 9:00 AM (Florida) 4:30 PM (Ohio)
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 6:30 PM Ohio Democratic Party annual State Dinner, with President Obama as special guest - Ohio Democratic Party annual State Dinner - the party's largest fundraising event, with over 1,000 attendees - with President Barack Obama as special guest * Ohio is a key battleground state in the 8 Nov presidential election
Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohiodems.org https://twitter.com/OHDems
Contacts: Kirstin Alvanitakis Ohio Democratic Party [email protected] 1 919 923 4055
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 - Saturday, Oct. 15 Education Secretary King speaks at Rural Education National Forum - 2016 Rural Education National Forum and 108th NREA Convention and Research Symposium, hosted by Battelle for Kids and the National Rural Education Association in partnership with the Ohio and Kentucky Departments of Education. Day one includes remarks from Secretary of Education John King
Location: The Ohio Union at The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH http://www.battelleforkids.org https://twitter.com/battelleforkids #RURALEDFORUM
Contacts: Battelle for Kids [email protected] 1 614 481 3141
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 RPM International Inc: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl
Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 273 5090
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 September Results
Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive
Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 440 446 7165
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 - Saturday, Oct. 15 Transcultural Nursing Society Annual Conference
Location: Hilton Cincinnati Neterland Plaza, 35 West Fifth Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.tcns.org/ https://twitter.com/TCNS_Says
Contacts: TCNS [email protected] 1 888 432 5470
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 13 - Sunday, Oct. 16 Cartoon Crossroads Columbus festival begins - Cartoon Crossroads Columbus (CXC) begins, four-day city-wide festival featuring creator-driven panels, presentations, spotlights and discussions. Highlights include an evening with Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Garry Trudeau; a personal appearance in support of a film presentation by film director Mark Osborne; and discussions between cartoonists Raina Telgemeier and Jeff Smith
Location: Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cartooncrossroadscolumbus.com/ https://twitter.com/CXCFestival
Contacts: Tom Spurgeon CXC [email protected]
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio