Ohio State announces restoration of lake where student died





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State says it's restoring an iconic campus lake to a more natural state as part of the restoration of an older area of the university.



The university also reaffirmed its commitment to ending the tradition of students jumping into Mirror Lake the night before the Michigan football game.



That tradition turned deadly last year when a 22-year-old student died from accidental trauma to the head and neck caused by diving into shallow water during the jump, which drew thousands of other students.



The university says the lake is polluted and leaks, needs constant maintenance and wastes thousands of gallons of water a day.



The $4 million project is part of an overall $64 million renovation that includes two nearby halls and an amphitheater, with completion by spring 2018.