Authorities: babysitter dies after truck-stroller accident





CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio authorities say a babysitter hit by a pickup truck as she pushed a stroller across the street has died from her injuries.



The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old Mary Ellen Smith died Tuesday following the accident a day earlier in Greenhills in suburban Cincinnati.



The sheriff's office says Smith was in the crosswalk with children ages 4 years and 17 months when she was hit by a driver making a left turn.



Police say the driver, who hasn't been charged, didn't see Smith. The sheriff's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating but police say speed and drugs or alcohol were apparently not factors.