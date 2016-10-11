Police arrest 12-year-old in schools clown threat in Ohio





CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a clown-related threat on social media to "shoot up" a northeast Ohio school resulted in the arrest of a 12 year old boy on a charge of inducing panic.



A statement from Perry Township police says they received a report Monday morning of the threat made through a Twitter account from someone referred to as "Frown the Clown to "shoot up" a school within the Perry Local School District. That district's schools and other school districts in Stark County were closed Monday for Columbus Day.



Police weren't sure if the boy had access to a firearm. He was being held at a juvenile detention center.



The threat comes amid reports in Ohio and elsewhere of people having frightening clown encounters and of other clown-related threats on social media.