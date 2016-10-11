BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.
BBA--ALCS-INDIANS-TITO'S TOUCH
CLEVELAND — Terry Francona has made all the right moves this season for the Indians. Cleveland's manager was never better than during a three-game sweep of Boston in the Division Series, moving the Indians into the ALCS for the first time since 2007. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.
FBC--BIG TEN COACHES
Clearly, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan have been the class of the Big Ten so far. No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 10 Nebraska, though, will get a chance to prove the conference isn't the Big Two and Little Eight like it used to be years ago with the Buckeyes and Wolverines playing on another level. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6:30 p.m.
FBC-T25--Wisconsin-Buckeye Week
Wisconsin running back Dare Ogunbowale didn't stray far from football during his team's bye week. The senior watched every game he could on TV while spending time at home with his family and friends. He seemed interested in one team in particular, No. 2 Ohio State. By Genaro C. Armas. SENT: 520 words.
BKC--BIG EAST MEDIA DAY
NEW YORK — Villanova has a new name this season: defending national champion Villanova. By Jim O'Connell. SENT: 640 words, photos.
ALSO:
— FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME-DEVELOPMENT: Construction crews have started demolishing homes near the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio as part of a $500 million development project. Also moving on some news wires.