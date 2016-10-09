Mom, daughter killed after being hit by car in Ohio

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman and her daughter were killed when they were hit by a car in northeast Ohio.
Authorities say the 33-year-old mother and her 5-year-old child died after they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment after the Saturday evening crash in Garfield Heights.
Police say a 53-year-old Cleveland man was driving the vehicle. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, which continues to be investigated.
Other details about the crash were not immediately available.