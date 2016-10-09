Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 09.
Sunday, Oct. 09 1:00 PM John Legend performs at dedication of Ohio theater named after him - John Legend performs at the ribbon-cutting dedication ceremony for Springfield City School District's new John Legend Theater in Ohio. The singer helped raise $500,000 for the theater's renovation, which cost $2.5 million in total. The John Legend Theater is located at the Springfield Center of Innovation: The Dome * Legend is a graduate of Springfield North High School, which has now combined with the South High School
Location: Springfield Center of Innovation: The Dome, 700 S Limestone St, Springfield, OH Springfield http://www.spr.k12.oh.us https://twitter.com/johnlegend
Contacts: Dvora Englefield 42 West [email protected] 1 310 477 4442
Sunday, Oct. 09 John Legend campaigns and holds concert for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - John Legend campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio - his home state - with events including organizing and 'Get Out The Vote' events on college campuses and a concert in the Cincinnati area to urge millennials to register to vote and to support Clinton's 'vision of an America that is stronger together'
Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Sunday, Oct. 09 Cincinnati First Lady Cranley hosts annual Family Health Day - Cincinnati First Lady Dena Cranley and New Jerusalem Baptist Church First Lady Barbara Lynch joins 35 area churches to hold the second annual Family Health Day, with 35 participating churches offering free health screenings and other health-related services
Location: Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov https://twitter.com/cityofcincy
Contacts: Holly Stutz Smith City of Cincinnati [email protected] 1 513 659 9949
Monday, Oct. 10 2:45 PM Hillary Clinton campaigns in Michigan and Ohio following yesterday's debate - 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton campaigns in Michigan and Ohio, where she highlights 'her vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. Agenda includes a voter registration event at Matthaei Center, 5101 John C Lodge Freeway, Detroit, MI (2:45 PM EDT) and an event in the Columbus, OH, area * Yesterday she participated in the second televised 2016 presidential candidate debate * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: Detroit www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open 12:30 PM
Monday, Oct. 10 Columbus Day - Columbus Day, celebrating Christopher Columbus' discovery of the Americas in 1492. Financial markets remain open
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
Monday, Oct. 10 - Wednesday, Oct. 12 UNITE Conference - UNITE Conference - International Unisys User Association's Annual Technology Conference and Exhibition
Location: InterContinental Cleveland, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.unite.org
Contacts: UNITE Inc [email protected] 1 804 545 1795
Tuesday, Oct. 11 9:00 AM Procter & Gamble: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: 1 Procter & Gamble Plaza, Cincinnati, OH http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble
Contacts: Jennifer Chelune P&G Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 983 2570
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Death From Above 1979 begin co-headline North American tour
Location: House of Blues, 308 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH Cleveland
Contacts: Jasmine Lywen-Dill Warner Bros Records [email protected]
Tuesday, Oct. 11 DDR Corp: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp
Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications [email protected] 1 216 755 5500
