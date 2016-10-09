BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Ann Sanner is on the desk. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
TOP STORIES:
DEATH PENALTY-DISPUTED DRUG
COLUMBUS — A look at midazolam, the disputed drug that Ohio plans to use as part of a new method for putting inmates to death, when executions resume in January. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 600 words.
STINK BUG INVASION
BUCYRUS — Ohio homeowners could be out of luck if stick bugs make their way inside before the cold weather hits. Pest control experts say homeowners can't truly get rid of the bugs, only minimize them. They say the best way to rid a home of the bugs is to keep them from entering in the first place. SENT: 300 words.
PAIN PILL SHIPMENTS
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio drug company shipped more than double the number of pain pills to West Virginia than any other supplier over a five-year period, according to federal records. The Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health Inc. shipped 241 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills to West Virginia between 2007 and 2012. The figures were disclosed in a 2015 court document filed as part of an ongoing state lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. SENT: 350 words.
EXCHANGE-OVERDOSES-ORGAN DONORS
TOLEDO — From Brandon Morris' death after a heroin overdose came a small bud of hope -- he was able to donate his liver and save another's life. The donation is one of a growing share of total organ donors in northwest Ohio to die as a result of a drug overdose. For one Toledo-area transplant organization, nearly one in five donors is now an overdose patient. By Lauren Lindstrom, The (Toledo) Blade. SENT: 1,400 words, photos. An AP Member Exchange.
SPORTS:
OBIT-PRYOR
Aaron Pryor, the relentless junior welterweight who fought two memorable bouts with Alexis Arguello, died Sunday. He was 60. Pryor's family issued a statement saying the boxer died at his home in Cincinnati after a long battle with heart disease. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 500 words, photos.
IN BRIEF:
— CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO-ENDORSEMENT: The daily newspaper in Ohio's capital has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, breaking a century-long tradition of backing Republicans for the White House.
— CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO SCHOOL BOARD: A state board that sets policy and makes recommendations for public schools could see significant turnover this election.
— JOHN LEGEND THEATER: Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist John Legend has helped dedicate an Ohio theater named in his honor.
— MOTHER-DAUGHTER KILLED: Police say a woman and her daughter were killed when they were hit by a car in northeast Ohio.
— SCHOOL LEVIES-OHIO: Voters in Ohio will be asked to consider 150 tax issues for schools when they cast their ballots this fall.
— MILITARY BASE JOBS: Leaders from around Ohio have been meeting about how to make sure the state hangs on to jobs at its military bases.
— UNIVERSITY-BIG GIFT: The University of Cincinnati has been gifted $11 million for the construction of a new business school facility from the family of the college's namesake, Carl Linder Jr.
___
