Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 08.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
--------------------
Saturday, Oct. 08 2:00 PM 2016 Vocal Majority Tour stops in Ohio, with Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown and Senate candidate Ted Strickland - Americans for Responsible Solutions PAC co-founder and former Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords joins Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, Democratic Senate candidate former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland, and Ohio State Senate candidate Emily Hagan to participate in the Ohio leg of the 2016 Vocal Majority Tour - a six-week, 14-state national bus tour that stretches until Election Day. Agenda includes a canvass kick off at Lakewood Coordinated Campaign Field Office, 14600 Detroit Ave, Lakewood (2:00 PM EDT), and a roundtable on reducing gun violence and 'common-sense measures needed to reduce gun violence in Ohio and beyond' at Garfield Middle School, 13114 Detroit Ave, Lakewood (3:30 PM EDT)
Location: Lakewood, OH Lakewood americansforresponsiblesolutions.org https://twitter.com/resp_solutions
Contacts: Chris Fleming Smoot Tewes [email protected] 1 202 631 0929 Lauren North Smoot Tewes Group [email protected] 1 202 445 8684
Doors open 1:30 PM (2:00 PM)
--------------------
Saturday, Oct. 08 Dennis Kucinich celebrates 70th birthday - 70th birthday of Dennis Kucinich, American politician and former representative from Ohio, serving from 1997-2013. Kucinich was also a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2004 and 2008 presidential elections
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
--------------------
Sunday, Oct. 09 1:00 PM John Legend performs at dedication of Ohio theater named after him - John Legend performs at the ribbon-cutting dedication ceremony for Springfield City School District's new John Legend Theater in Ohio. The singer helped raise $500,000 for the theater's renovation, which cost $2.5 million in total. The John Legend Theater is located at the Springfield Center of Innovation: The Dome * Legend is a graduate of Springfield North High School, which has now combined with the South High School
Location: Springfield Center of Innovation: The Dome, 700 S Limestone St, Springfield, OH Springfield http://www.spr.k12.oh.us https://twitter.com/johnlegend
Contacts: Dvora Englefield 42 West [email protected] 1 310 477 4442
--------------------
Sunday, Oct. 09 John Legend campaigns and holds concert for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - John Legend campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio - his home state - with events including organizing and 'Get Out The Vote' events on college campuses and a concert in the Cincinnati area to urge millennials to register to vote and to support Clinton's 'vision of an America that is stronger together'
Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
--------------------
Sunday, Oct. 09 Cincinnati First Lady Cranley hosts annual Family Health Day - Cincinnati First Lady Dena Cranley and New Jerusalem Baptist Church First Lady Barbara Lynch joins 35 area churches to hold the second annual Family Health Day, with 35 participating churches offering free health screenings and other health-related services
Location: Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov https://twitter.com/cityofcincy
Contacts: Holly Stutz Smith City of Cincinnati [email protected] 1 513 659 9949
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 10 2:45 PM Hillary Clinton campaigns in Michigan and Ohio following yesterday's debate - 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton campaigns in Michigan and Ohio, where she highlights 'her vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. Agenda includes a voter registration event at Matthaei Center, 5101 John C Lodge Freeway, Detroit, MI (2:45 PM EDT) and an event in the Columbus, OH, area * Yesterday she participated in the second televised 2016 presidential candidate debate * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: Detroit www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open 12:30 PM
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 10 Columbus Day - Columbus Day, celebrating Christopher Columbus' discovery of the Americas in 1492. Financial markets remain open
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 10 - Wednesday, Oct. 12 UNITE Conference - UNITE Conference - International Unisys User Association's Annual Technology Conference and Exhibition
Location: InterContinental Cleveland, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.unite.org
Contacts: UNITE Inc [email protected] 1 804 545 1795
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio