Death of nude woman found in Ohio field labeled suspicious

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say the nude body of a 30-year-old Columbus woman was found in a central Ohio cornfield in a case they're characterizing as a suspicious death.
The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette (http://ohne.ws/2dLwmgZ ) reports a passerby spotted the body about 20 feet from a road on Thursday afternoon in Pleasantville, roughly 25 miles southeast of Columbus.
Fairfield County Sheriff Dave Phalen said there was trauma to the body, but he didn't offer details. It's not clear how long the body was in the field before it was found.
Lt. Alex Lape says no personal belongings were found nearby the woman.
Her death remains under investigation.
Information from: Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, http://www.lancastereaglegazette.com