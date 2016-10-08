Madison police capture robbery suspect after daylong search

MADISON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have made an arrest after a daylong search for a man they warned was wanted and possibly dangerous.
Police say Francis Sumner was being sought on robbery charges from Ohio and Michigan.
They said he fled from Connecticut officers trying to apprehend him on Friday morning, running into the woods from a stolen car.
Dogs and a police helicopter are involved in the search and authorities placed Brown Middle School and the Ryerson Elementary School in lockdown for a time during the search.
Police said the Sumner was taken into custody after 6 p.m. without incident.
