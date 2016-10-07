BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.
___
BBA--ALDS-RED SOX-INDIANS
CLEVELAND — Boston's Rick Porcello, the major league leader with 22 wins this season, starts the AL Division Series opener as the Red Sox face the resilient Cleveland Indians, whose starter, Trevor Bauer, began the year in the bullpen. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game time 8:08 p.m.
ALSO:
— BBA--ALDS-INDIANS-LEBRON: Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is swinging with the Indians this October and has been sending positive messages on social media to the team. With photo.
BBO--PITCHERS TO WATCH
October isn't just for aces. Max Scherzer, Jake Arrieta, Clayton Kershaw and Cole Hamels are a few of the star pitchers teams are counting on this postseason. But closers and middle-rotation pitchers can steal the spotlight, too. A Pick 6 of relievers and other pitchers who could dominate this month, including Cleveland's Trevor Bauer. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 410 words, photos.
BBO--PLAYOFF INJURIES
WASHINGTON — Most major league teams deal with injuries of some significance at some point from spring training to September and several clubs still in the hunt for the 2016 World Series championship are no different, including the Washington Nationals, who are without Stephen Strasburg and Wilson Ramos in the NLDS, and the Red Sox, Indians and Blue Jays, all without key pitchers. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 765 words, photos.
BBO--WORLD SERIES-POTENTIAL MATCHUPS
With the wild-card games out of the way, there are now four teams left in each league and 16 possible matchups for the World Series. Here's a list of them all — and what would make each of them noteworthy. By Noah Trister. SENT: 750 words, photos.
FBN--BENGALS-RESURGENT DEFENSE
CINCINNATI — The Bengals feel they've gotten their defense squared away now that linebacker Vontaze Burfict is back from a three-game suspension. They had their best game yet in a win over the Dolphins. By Joe Kay. UPCOMING: 600 words by 6 p.m.
FBC--BIG TEN-IMPACT FRESHMEN
Ohio State's Mike Weber has become as one of the nation's top first-year players as the successor to Ezekiel Elliott, and Michigan's Rashan Gary has lived up to his billing as the country's No. 1 overall recruit. Out of that spotlight, young players have begun to emerge across the Big Ten. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 4 p.m., photos.
FBC--BIG TEN THIS WEEK
Some things to watch in the Big Ten on Saturday, including a long shot for the Indiana Hoosiers, who visit No. 2 Ohio State as 29-point underdogs. By Eric Olson. SENT: 500 words, photos.
FBC--UCONN-DAVIS
UConn's Tyler Davis says he spent a lot of time on YouTube looking up clips of Jordan Reed after coaches told him they thought he could make a similarly successful transition from quarterback to tight end. By Pat Eaton-Robb. UPCOMING: 400 words by 6 p.m., pursuing photos.