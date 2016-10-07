Toddler drowns after falling in pool at Ohio day care home

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 22-month-old girl has drowned and a 23-month-old male cousin is in critical condition after the toddlers were found in an above-ground swimming pool at a home day care business in northeast Ohio.
The Lorain County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the home in Pittsfield Township on Wednesday morning. The girl was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital in Oberlin. The boy was flown to a children's hospital in Cleveland.
A sheriff's statement says it's unclear how long the children were in the pool or how they managed to get into it. The pool has a gate and a fence. The statement says it's unclear if the gate had been secured.
The children are from the Wellington area in Lorain County.