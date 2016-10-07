Ivanka Trump tours female-led plant in southwest Ohio

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka toured a southwest Ohio manufacturing plant and met with workers and businesswomen in a Republican-dominated region in the swing state.
Angela Phillips, the CEO and owner of Middletown Tube Works, guided the visit Thursday that included a forum with local businesswomen.
Middletown, some 30 miles north of Cincinnati, is a steel-mill city within a stretch of counties that have voted heavily for the GOP nominees in recent presidential elections.
Trump's eldest daughter is one of his closest advisers and has played a highly visible role in the campaign, including appearing in a recent TV ad.
The Trump campaign scrubbed a planned fundraising event featuring Ivanka Trump later Thursday in hurricane-threatened Florida.
Her father plans an Oct. 13 rally in downtown Cincinnati.