BC-OH–Ohio News Coverage Advisory 8:30 am, OH

Good morning! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim AP Ohio news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.
Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
___
IN BRIEF:
— CAMPAIGN 2016- OHIO: Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign in Ohio next week with a rally in Cincinnati.
— COLLEGE STUDENTS SHOT: Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot and wounded two Ohio college students during an apparent robbery.
— DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING: Officials say a 76-year-old man fatally shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself after police arrived at their Cleveland home.
— ATV ROLLOVER CRASH: Authorities say two toddlers have been hospitalized with serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle they were riding with the grandfather of one of the boys rolled over near Cincinnati.
— DELOUSING LAWSUIT-CLEVELAND — A federal judge says Cleveland must stop conducting group strip searches of inmates unless it uses partitions that provide privacy.
— CINCINNATI MOVIE: The filming of a new movie starring Academy Award winners Nicolas Cage and Faye Dunaway is set to begin in Cincinnati this fall.
— LEAD REMOVAL GRANT: A suburban Cleveland county has received nearly $3 million in federal grant money to continue efforts to remove lead from contaminated homes.
— AGRICULTURE SECRETARY: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is visiting Kentucky to announce a program to reduce rural poverty nationwide.
___
If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.
MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click "All" or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.