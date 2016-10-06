Police, fire pension fund warns of fraudulent check scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A retirement fund for Ohio police and firefighters is warning people to be on the lookout for fraudulent checks bearing its name.
The Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund says the checks are drawn from an erroneous account at Huntington National Bank in sums from $1,650 to $5,000. Many are going to people who aren't members of the retirement system.
The fund advises not cashing any check unless you are expecting a specific amount from them in the mail.
The scam has taken many forms, but usually the recipient is asked to cash the check, keep a portion and forward the balance to the originator.
Authorities at the fund are investigating the matter and working with the bank to minimize financial consequences.
___
Online: https://www.op-f.org