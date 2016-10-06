Ohio school district bans clown costumes at Halloween events

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A school district in northeast Ohio has banned clown costumes from Halloween festivities.
The Vindicator (http://bit.ly/2dv8WhG ) in Youngstown reports the Canfield School District superintendent says a traditional Halloween dress-up day will continue, but with no clowns.
The decision comes amid reports in Ohio and elsewhere of people having frightening encounters involving clowns.
Canfield Superintendent Alex Geordan says elementary school students have been nervous and talking to teachers about their concerns. He says eliminating clown costumes should provide children with a more enjoyable Halloween.
The newspaper reports a "Youngstown Clowns" Instagram account recently posted a list of area school districts that clowns purportedly intended to visit.
Amy Radinovic of the Mahoning County Educational Service Center says she knows of no other districts that have formally banned clown costumes.
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com