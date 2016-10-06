Ohio, federal agency reach deal on dredging Cleveland harbor

CLEVELAND (AP) — The federal agency that maintains shipping channels along Lake Erie has reached an agreement with Ohio's environmental regulators that will keep open Cleveland's harbor.
The deal calls for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the Cleveland shipping channel where cargo ships have been forced to lighten loads because of accumulated sediment.
The agreement also says either the Corps or the state will pay the additional disposal costs once a lawsuit between the two is decided.
The Corps and Ohio's environmental agency have been locked in a yearlong legal battle about where the sediment can be disposed.
The Corps says the sediment isn't toxic and can be dumped in the lake, but the state argues the sediment is polluted and should go into a containment dike.