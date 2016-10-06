Man freed after 18 years wants wrongful conviction declared

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who says he spent 18 years in prison for a Cleveland murder he didn't commit is fighting for a declaration of innocence that could enable him to get compensation for time behind bars.
Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2dVd3Q5 ) reports Anthony Lemons sought a new trial and proved that shoes used to connect him to the case weren't made at the time of the 1994 shooting. Lemons was freed after prosecutors dropped charges against him in December 2014, though they stopped short of conceding his innocence.
Lemons then pursued a wrongful conviction certificate from another judge. Evidence barred in the retrial was allowed in the civil proceeding, and the judge denied Lemons' request to be declared innocent.
Lemons is appealing to a state court. Prosecutors have until Tuesday to file a response.
