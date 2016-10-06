Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 06.
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 06 7:30 AM Republican Rep. Jim Jordan speaks at Galion-Crestline Chamber industrial breakfast
Location: Polk Township Trustees Bldg, 7680 SR 309, Galion, OH Galion http://jordan.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan
Contacts: Darin Miller Rep. Jim Jordan Press Secretary [email protected]
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 06 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses Donald Trump's 'record of gaming the system' - Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown participates in a press conference with an Ohio small business owner to highlight 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's 'record of gaming the system to enrich himself on the backs of working families', and call on Trump to 'stop hiding and release his tax returns, ahead of the presidential debate Sunday'
Location: Ladies Gallery, Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, OH Columbus www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221
Media is asked to please kindly RSVP to [email protected]
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 06 - Friday, Oct. 07 NAAG Midwestern Region meeting on opiate abuse - Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel hosts National Association of Attorneys General Midwestern Region meeting to discuss the role of an attorney general in fighting opiate abuse. Topics include treatment, prescription drug monitoring programs, legislation and policy, building a drug disposal program, enforcement, coalition building, and raising public awareness. Speakers include Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Kleefisch, AG Schimel himself, and State Rep. John Nygren * NAAG Midwestern Region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin
Location: The Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, 310 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, WI http://www.naag.org/ https://twitter.com/NatlAssnAttysGn
Contacts: Rachel Stone NAAG [email protected] 1 202 326 6027
Thursday, Oct. 06 8:00 AM Ohio Defense Forum day two - Ohio Defense Forum, a two day conference bringing together community and industry leaders from across Ohio to gather intelligence on the latest Defense Department and Congressional actions and share best practices for keeping Ohio defense communities and installations strong, hosted by Republican Rep. Michael Turner. Day two speakers include Lima, OH Mayor David Berger, Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission Director Vito J. Abruzzino, Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Gramza, and Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur
Location: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH Columbus http://adcregionalforum.defensecommunities.org/ohio-defense-forum/
Contacts: Ohio Defense Forum [email protected]
Thursday, Oct. 06 9:00 AM Dayton Police Department hold several 'Coffee with a Cop' events - Dayton Police Department celebrates National Community Policing Week and National Coffee with a Cop Day with several 'Coffee with a Cop' events, including with Central Patrol Operations Division Commander Major Wendy Stiver at Dayton include Boston Stoker, 34 W. Second St. (9:00 AM EDT); Third Perk, 46 W. Fifth St. (10:00 AM EDT); CareSource, 230 N. Main St. (11:00 AM EDT); Newcom Park, Oregon District (3:00 PM EDT); and Oregon District Arch, E. Fifth St. & Pine St. (4:00 PM EDT)
Location: Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton
Contacts: Cara Zinski-Neace Dayton Police Information Specialist 1 937 333 1201
Thursday, Oct. 06 12:00 PM Franklin Graham prayer rally at Ohio Statehouse - Franklin Graham prayer rally at Ohio Statehouse, as part of Franklin Graham's Decision America Tour 2016
Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioca.org/ https://twitter.com/ohiochristianal
Contacts: Gail Maimone Ohio Christian Alliance 1 330 730 6023 Tom Lilly Ohio Christian Alliance 1 330 612 3923
Thursday, Oct. 06 12:15 PM Voters discuss Donald Trump's 'tax avoidance scandal' - Rev. Dr. Susan Smith, Ohio State University student Stephania Costa, and a disabled U.S. Navy veteran Michael Warner participate in event to discuss 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's 'tax avoidance scandal, his shirking of his civic duty and the likelihood they have paid far more in taxes in their careers than billionaire Donald Trump has paid'
Location: Columbus Public Library, Meeting Room 1A, 96 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus forourfuturefund.org
Contacts: Madeline Stocker For Our Future Action Fund [email protected] 1 860 808 7857
Thursday, Oct. 06 4:30 PM Columbus Councilmember Stinziano holds public meeting to review cyber security measures - Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds public hearing to review cyber security measures taken by the Columbus Department of Technology
Location: City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
Thursday, Oct. 06 5:00 PM University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences annual Scholarship Awards Dinner
Location: Radisson Hotel, 3100 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Rebecca Schwan UT 1 419 383 5376
Thursday, Oct. 06 - Friday, Oct. 07 8:00 PM Filmmaker Michael Moore presents one-man show on the presidential election in Ohio - 'Live from Trump & Clinton Land', documentary filmmaker and political satirist Michael Moore presents an hourlong 2016 Presidential Election Special one-man show, telling stories about how he first met 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, giving his take on each candidate and how he thinks the election is going to turn out
Location: The Murphy Theatre, Wilmington, OH Wilmington https://themurphytheatre.org https://twitter.com/MurphyTheatre
Contacts: Murphy Theatre [email protected] 1 937 382 3643
NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 07 9:00 AM Ohio Lt. Gov. Taylor delivers remarks at Fuyao grand opening - Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor delivers remarks at grand opening of Fuyao’s automotive glass fabrication plant, she is joined by Fuyao Glass Chairman Cao Dewang
Location: 800 Fuyao Avenue, Morraine, OH www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/marytayloroh
Contacts: Michael Duchesne Communication Department [email protected] 1 614 644 9570
NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 07 10:30 AM Mike Pence campaigns in Ohio - 2016 Republican vice presidential nominee Indiana Governor Mike Pence campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he holds a town hall at Strongsville Recreation & Senior Center, Strongsville (10:30 AM EDT) and a rally at Rossford Recreation Center, Rossford (5:30 PM EDT) * Donald Trump and Gov. Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election
Location: TBD www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again [email protected] 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226
Doors open 8:30 AM (Strongsville) and 3:30 PM (Rossford)
Friday, Oct. 07 9:00 AM Dayton Police Department holds 'National Coffee with a Cop Day' events - Dayton Police Department holds 'National Coffee with a Cop Day' events. Agenda include Central Patrol Operations Division officers talking with citizens at Wright Stop Plaza, South Main Street, Dayton (9:00 AM EDT); and 'Doughnut with a Cop' with Chief Richard Biehl and Major Brian Johns, along with EPOD officers at Evans Bakery, Troy Street, Dayton (10:00 AM EDT)
Location: Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton
Contacts: Cara Zinski-Neace Dayton Police Information Specialist 1 937 333 1201
Friday, Oct. 07 9:00 AM GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's public schedule - Republican Rep. Jim Jordan tours Detailed Machining and speaks with area students and community leaders at the facility as part of Detailed Machining’s Manufacturing Day celebration at 2490 Ross Street, Sidney, OH (9:00 AM EDT); tours MetoKote Corporation at 1340 Neubrecht Road, Lima, OH (10:45 AM EDT); and Sandusky County Manufacturers’ Career Showcase at Terra State Community College, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont, OH (1:00 PM EDT)
Location: Fremont Lima Sidney http://jordan.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan
Contacts: Darin Miller Rep. Jim Jordan Press Secretary [email protected]
Friday, Oct. 07 10:00 AM Ohio State Fire Marshall hosts 'Feel the Heat' event - Ohio State Fire Marshall hosts 'Feel the Heat' event, featuring discussions from experts and firefighters on a variety of fire related topics
Location: Division of State Fire Marshall, 8896 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioFire
Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 995 5791
Friday, Oct. 07 12:30 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours - Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours to listen to issues and concerns of Columbus residents
Location: Tim Hortons, 2845 Stelzer Rd, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
Friday, Oct. 07 - Sunday, Oct. 09 Recumbent Cycle-Con Tradeshow & Convention
Location: Sharonville Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://recumbentcyclecon.com/ https://twitter.com/RCCExpo
Contacts: Charles Coyne Coyne Publishing [email protected] 1 800 351 2738 Recumbent and Tandem Rider Magazine [email protected]
Friday, Oct. 07 Charles Woodson celebrates 40th birthday - 40th birthday of American retired football cornerback and free safety Charles Woodson, who played for Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers during a 17-year NFL career. He was part of the successful Packers side which won Super Bowl XLV in 2011
Location: TBD https://twitter.com/CwoodsonF
Contacts: TBD
Saturday, Oct. 08 Dennis Kucinich celebrates 70th birthday - 70th birthday of Dennis Kucinich, American politician and former representative from Ohio, serving from 1997-2013. Kucinich was also a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2004 and 2008 presidential elections
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
