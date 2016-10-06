Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 05.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 9:00 AM Kroger holds ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration of Marysville Marketplace store
Location: 1501 W 5th St, Marysville, OH Marysville http://www.thekrogerco.com/ https://twitter.com/krogerco
Contacts: Jennifer Jarrell Kroger 1 614 898 3223
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 9:45 AM Bill Clinton continues 'Stronger Together' bus tour across Ohio - Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, continuing his 'Stronger Together' bus tour across Ohio. He discusses her plans 'to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. Agenda includes a voter registration breakfast, Western Reserve Building Trades Hall, 291 McClurg Rd, Youngstown (9:45 AM EDT), and an Ohio Democrats organizing event, Ironworkers Local 550 Training Center, 618 High Ave NW, Canton (4:15 PM EDT)
Location: Canton Youngstown www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open 9:00 AM (9:45 AM) 3:15 PM (4:15 PM)
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 10:00 AM Ohio AG DeWine's public schedule - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine attends Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education Columbus (10:00 AM EDT); and presents the 2016 law enforcement achievement awards during the Ohio Law Enforcement Conference (12:20 PM EDT)
Location: Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 North High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840
DeWine also attends award winner meet and greet (11:30 AM EDT). RSVP for location by calling 614-301-1827 or emailing [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 10:30 AM Ohio state and local legislators discuss illegal voter purging and its impact on Mahoning Valley voters - Ohio state Reps. Kathleen Clyde and Michele Lepore-Hagan, Youngstown Mayor John McNally, and Youngstown City Councilman Mike Ray hold news conference to discuss the 'recent court victory that ruled illegal Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted's purging of tens of thousands of Mahoning Valley voters and the decision's impact on the election'
Location: Corner of Connecticut Ave. and N. Schenley Ave., Youngstown, OH Youngstown http://www.ohiohouse.gov
Contacts: Jordan Wolfe Legislative Aide to Rep. Lepore Hagan 1 614 466 9435 Pete Shipley Legislative Aide to Rep. Clyde 1 614 466 2004
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 10:30 AM Ohio Dept of Higher Education Chancellor Carey discusses College Credit Plus in Dayton area - Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey, Ohio Department of Education Division of Learning Senior Executive Director Steve Gratz, Sinclair Community College President Steve Johnson, and Sinclair Community College faculty participate in roundtable discussion on the first year of College Credit Plus in the Dayton area
Location: Sinclair Community College, Building 20, 220 South Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Dayton, OH Dayton https://www.ohiohighered.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioHigherEd
Contacts: Jeff Robinson Ohio Department of Higher Education [email protected] 1 614 752 9487
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 11:00 AM New Yorkers on parole arrive in Cleveland for two days of voting rights education - A group of New Yorkers who are on felony parole arrive in Cleveland to raise awareness about the voting rights for formerly incarcerated people. The two-day effort is organized by the New York City-based Fortune Society in partnership with the Ohio Organizing Collaborative (OOC) and Francis Greenburger, Founder and President of the Greenburger Center for Social and Criminal Justice
Location: The Justice Center, 1200 Ontario Street, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.ohorganizing.org/index.php/campaigns/environmental-justice
Contacts: Laurie Couch Ohio Organizing Collaborative [email protected] 1 847 420 5108
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 12:00 PM Ohio Defense Forum - Ohio Defense Forum - a two-day conference bringing together community and industry leaders from across Ohio to gather intelligence on the latest Department of Defense and Congressional actions and share best practices for keeping Ohio defense communities and installations strong, hosted by Republican Rep. Michael Turner. Day one speakers include Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Installation Commander Col. Bradley McDonald, Ohio Air National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Greg Schnulo, Ohio Air National Guard Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Todd Audet, Air Force Research Laboratory Small Business Office Director Bill Harrison, and Rep. Turner
Location: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH Columbus http://adcregionalforum.defensecommunities.org/ohio-defense-forum/
Contacts: Ohio Defense Forum [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 1:00 PM Ohio First Lady Kasich's public schedule - Ohio First Lady Karen Kasich joins National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils Chairman Jake Steinfield for a ribbon cutting at Willson School’s new 'DON’T QUIT' Fitness Center at 1126 Ansel Road, Cleveland (1:00 PM EDT); and tours Case School and the After-School All-Stars Ohio program at 4050 Superior Avenue, Cleveland (2:45 PM EDT)
Location: Cleveland www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Sarah Devine Office of the Governor [email protected] 1 614 499 4738
Media must RSVP for both events to [email protected] by 9 a.m. on October 5
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 2:00 PM Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost holds press conference to discuss anti-fraud services
Location: Harding Briefing Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus https://ohioauditor.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioAuditor
Contacts: Beth Gianforcaro Ohio Auditor of State [email protected] 1 614 644 1111
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 2:30 PM Velvet Ice Cream hold ribbon cutting ceremony and press conference to celebrate expansion - Velvet Ice Cream hold ribbon cutting ceremony and press conference to celebrate completion of its $3 million, 22,000-square-foot expansion
Location: Ye Olde Mill, 11324 Mount Vernon Road, Utica, OH http://velveticecream.com/ https://twitter.com/velveticecream
Contacts: Amy Weirick Weirick Communications [email protected] 1 614 296 8513
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 6:00 PM Ohio state and local officials participate in 'Race, Trust and Police Legitimacy: A Community Forum' - 'Race, Trust and Police Legitimacy: A Community Forum' discussion on the relationship between trust, race, and police legitimacy. Panelists include Columbus City Council President Zach Klein, Councilmember Mitchell J. Brown, Ohio state Sen. Charleta Tavares, and State Representative candidate Napoleon Bell
Location: Driving Park Recreation Center, 1100 Rhodes Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Victor Peoples City of Columbus [email protected] 1 614 348 3443
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 - Sunday, Oct. 09 American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOOG) Fall Conference
Location: Renaissance Cleveland, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.acoog.org/ https://twitter.com/ACOOG1934
Contacts: ACOOG [email protected] 1 817 377 0421
--------------------
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 06 7:30 AM Republican Rep. Jim Jordan speaks at Galion-Crestline Chamber industrial breakfast
Location: Polk Township Trustees Building, 7680 SR 309, Galion, OH Galion http://jordan.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan
Contacts: Darin Miller Rep. Jim Jordan Press Secretary [email protected]
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 06 8:00 AM Ohio Defense Forum day two - Ohio Defense Forum, a two day conference bringing together community and industry leaders from across Ohio to gather intelligence on the latest Defense Department and Congressional actions and share best practices for keeping Ohio defense communities and installations strong, hosted by Republican Rep. Michael Turner. Day two speakers include Lima, OH Mayor David Berger, Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission Director Vito J. Abruzzino, Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Gramza, and Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur
Location: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH Columbus http://adcregionalforum.defensecommunities.org/ohio-defense-forum/
Contacts: Ohio Defense Forum [email protected]
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 06 12:00 PM Franklin Graham prayer rally at Ohio Statehouse - Franklin Graham prayer rally at Ohio Statehouse, as part of Franklin Graham's Decision America Tour 2016
Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioca.org/ https://twitter.com/ohiochristianal
Contacts: Gail Maimone Ohio Christian Alliance 1 330 730 6023 Tom Lilly Ohio Christian Alliance 1 330 612 3923
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 06 5:00 PM University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences annual Scholarship Awards Dinner
Location: Radisson Hotel, 3100 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Rebecca Schwan UT 1 419 383 5376
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 06 - Friday, Oct. 07 8:00 PM Filmmaker Michael Moore presents one-man-show on the presidential election in Ohio - 'Live from Trump & Clinton Land', documentary filmmaker and political satirist Michael Moore presents an hour-long 2016 Presidential Election Special one-man-show, telling stories about how he first met 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, giving his take on each candidate and how he thinks the election is going to turn out
Location: The Murphy Theatre, Wilmington, OH Wilmington https://themurphytheatre.org https://twitter.com/MurphyTheatre
Contacts: Murphy Theatre [email protected] 1 937 382 3643
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 06 - Friday, Oct. 07 NAAG Midwestern Region meeting on opiate abuse - Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel hosts meeting of National Association of Attorneys General Midwestern Region to discuss the role of an attorney general in fighting opiate abuse. Topics addressed include treatment, prescription drug monitoring programs, legislation and policy, building a drug disposal program, enforcement, coalition building and raising public awareness * The NAAG Midwestern Region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin
Location: The Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, 310 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee, WI http://www.naag.org/ https://twitter.com/NatlAssnAttysGn
Contacts: Rachel Stone NAAG [email protected] 1 202 326 6027
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 07 9:00 AM GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's public schedule - Republican Rep. Jim Jordan tours Detailed Machining and speaks with area students and community leaders at the facility as part of Detailed Machining’s Manufacturing Day celebration at 2490 Ross Street, Sidney, OH (9:00 AM EDT); tours MetoKote Corporation at 1340 Neubrecht Road, Lima, OH (10:45 AM EDT); and Sandusky County Manufacturers’ Career Showcase at Terra State Community College, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont, OH (1:00 PM EDT)
Location: Fremont Lima Sidney http://jordan.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan
Contacts: Darin Miller Rep. Jim Jordan Press Secretary [email protected]
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 07 - Sunday, Oct. 09 Recumbent Cycle-Con Tradeshow & Convention
Location: Sharonville Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://recumbentcyclecon.com/ https://twitter.com/RCCExpo
Contacts: Charles Coyne Coyne Publishing [email protected] 1 800 351 2738 Recumbent and Tandem Rider Magazine [email protected]
--------------------
Friday, Oct. 07 Charles Woodson celebrates 40th birthday - 40th birthday of American retired football cornerback and free safety Charles Woodson, who played for Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers during a 17-year NFL career. He was part of the successful Packers side which won Super Bowl XLV in 2011
Location: TBD https://twitter.com/CwoodsonF
Contacts: TBD
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio