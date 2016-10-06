Court upholds conviction of man who videotaped 11-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man who secretly videotaped an 11-year-old girl while she was undressed in a bathroom.
Terry Lee Martin was convicted of creating nudity-oriented material involving a minor and possession of criminal tools. The Dayton man has argued that the images weren't lewd and didn't involve a "graphic focus" on genitals as defined under Ohio law.
The court in a 5-2 decision Wednesday rejected Martin's argument and said the images clearly met the legal definition of nudity that prohibits the creation of child-nudity-oriented material.
Court records say Martin used an iPod to record the girl in March 2012 in Montgomery County.
Valerie Kunze (KUHN'-zee), a state public defender representing Martin, called it "an overbroad and dangerous interpretation of Ohio law."