BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

TOP STORIES:
COLUMBUS POLICE-DISPUTED PROGRAM
COLUMBUS — An annual anti-crime program helps make Ohio's capital safer despite criticism from protesters of two fatal shootings by officers, police said in releasing statistics associated with the summer initiative. By Ann Sanner. SENT: 565 words, photo.
— COLUMBUS POLICE-DISPUTED PROGRAM-THE LATEST.
MEDICAID EXPANSION-RISING COSTS
ATLANTA — The cost of expanding Medicaid under the federal health care reforms is rising faster than expected, creating budget concerns in states dealing with surging enrollments. By Christina A. Cassidy. SENT: 990 words, photos.
CLOWN SCARE-SCHOOLS
STORRS, Conn. — Law enforcement officials say hoaxes involving reports of menacing clowns are causing real public safety concerns. Clown incidents have been reported this week at schools around the U.S. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 750 words, photos, video.
UTERUS TRANSPLANTS-US
Texas doctors have done the first womb transplants using live donors in the United States. Four women born without a uterus received one in operations last month at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas. By Marilyn Marchione. SENT: 560 words, photo.
— CHILDREN SHOT-DRIVE-BY: Police say the suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded two children in Cleveland were seeking revenge over a robbery.
— OHIO EBOLA-DRESS SHOP: The owner of an Ohio bridal shop that went out of business after an Ebola scare has sued a Texas hospital, saying it failed to train and prevent a nurse from contracting the virus from a hospital patient.
— COLLEGE STUDENTS SHOT: Two Ohio college students are shot in an apparent robbery at a house near campus.
— FORMER FOOTBALL PLAYER SLAYING-CHARGES: Authorities say a man charged with murder in the slaying of a former Kansas State University football player outside a Cleveland hookah bar has been arrested.
— GROUP HOME DEATH: A former care provider charged with murder in the death of a southwestern Ohio group home resident who had Down syndrome and cerebral palsy is found not guilty.
— NUDITY RECORDING-COURT: The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man who secretly videotaped an 11-year-old girl while she was undressed in a bathroom.
— CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO-OBAMA: President Barack Obama adds a Cleveland-area rally to his Ohio campaign swing this month.
— OHIO VETERANS-HALL OF FAME: The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame will induct its 2016 class next month.
— SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT-RESIGNATION: The president of a northeast Ohio school board resigns as the district grapples with cutting $15 million from its budget over the next two years.
— AIR FORCE MOVES PLANES: The U.S. Air Force is moving some of its planes from Virginia to Ohio ahead of Hurricane Matthew.
— JUILLIARD PRESIDENT: Joseph W. Polisi says he'll step down as president of The Juilliard School at the end of June 2018.
AP is moving election test reports for the Nov. 8 Ohio general election on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. Eastern. These tests are NOT for publication, broadcast or use online. Additional information is available in the election testing advisory sent Mondays prior to testing, found in advisory queues: BC-OH-OHIO General Election Testing/AP-OH-OHIO General Election Testing.
