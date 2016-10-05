No one charged over detention of Emirati man at Ohio hotel

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says no one is being charged in connection with the detention of an Emirati businessman held by police at gunpoint at an Ohio hotel after a hotel clerk raised suspicions he could have links to terrorism.
Ahmed al-Menhali (AH'-med ahl-men-HAHL'-ee) was dressed in traditional garments from the United Arab Emirates while at an Avon hotel in June. Police received emergency calls from the clerk's family expressing fears he could have ties to the Islamic State group.
Avon officials say al-Menhali was released after police determined he wasn't a threat. The UAE has warned its citizens to avoid wearing traditional garments abroad.
The Lorain County prosecutor's office reviewed the actions of the clerk and others involved. It said Tuesday a grand jury declined to bring criminal charges.
An attorney for Al-Menhali hasn't returned a message seeking comment.