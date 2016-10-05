Trump supporter Giuliani: Police reform efforts politicized

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has told Cleveland officers that efforts to reform police departments have become politicized under President Barack Obama.
Giuliani also said Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted for her use of private emails as U.S. secretary of state.
Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2dHqD8Z ) reports Giuliani spoke Tuesday at the union hall of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, days after the group endorsed Republican Donald Trump for president.
Giuliani is one of Trump's leading campaign surrogates.
The patrolmen's association endorsement has been criticized by the Black Shield, an organization of black Cleveland police officers who are concerned it could worsen tensions between law enforcement and the city's minority community.
Cleveland's police department has been operating under a reform-minded agreement with the U.S. Justice Department since last year.