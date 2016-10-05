Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 04.
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 7:30 AM Beyond B2B event: Connecting for Growth
Location: Holiday Inn Dayton/fairborn I-675, Fairborn, OH Fairborn http://www.aiaa.org/ https://twitter.com/aiaa
Contacts: AIAA [email protected] 1 703 264 7500
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 8:30 AM Ohio Board of Building Appeals meeting
Location: District Three Office, Conference Room, 906 Clark Avenue, Ashland, OH Ashland www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 995 5791
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 9:00 AM Ohio Attorney General's Opioid Response Strategies Symposium - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine holds Ohio Attorney General's Opioid Response Strategies Symposium to provide insight for attorneys, law enforcement officers, and other professionals so they can offer a coordinated response to the drug problem, and delivers opening remarks (9:00 AM EDT). Ohio Attorney General DeWine also takes part in two additional events taking place at the conference, a Teen Ambassador Board Round Table (10:15 AM EDT), and 'Ohio Attorney General's Opioid Response Strategies Symposium' (2:00 PM EDT)
Location: Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 10:00 AM Why Courts Matter advocates deliver empty chairs to GOP Sen. Rob Portman's office - Why Courts Matter advocates deliver 92 empty chairs to the office of Republican Sen.Rob Portman to symbolize the 'seats on the federal courts left vacant by Republican obstructionism of the President’s judicial nominees' and 'demand Senators across the country do their jobs and move forward on the nominations that partisan Republicans in the Senate have blocked'
Location: 312 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati https://whycourtsmatter.org/ https://twitter.com/courtsmatteroh
Contacts: David P. Little Why Courts Matter Ohio [email protected] 1 513 477 2651
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 10:30 AM Ohio Dept. of Higher Education Chancellor Carey discusses College Credit Plus - Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria, University of Toledo President Sharon Gaber, and faculty and staff from the University of Toledo participate in a roundtable discussion on the first year of College Credit Plus in the Toledo area * The first full year of College Credit Plus saved more than 52,000 Ohio students and their families more than $110 million on the cost of college
Location: University of Toledo Driscoll Center, 2801 West Bancroft St., Toledo, OH Toledo https://www.ohiohighered.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioHigherEd
Contacts: Jeff Robinson Ohio Department of Higher Education [email protected] 1 614 752 9487
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 11:00 AM Bill Clinton launches 'Stronger Together' bus tour across Ohio - Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, launching a 'Stronger Together' bus tour across Ohio. He lays out the 'high stakes' for the 8 Nov election and discusses Clinton's plans 'to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. Agenda includes Ohio Democrats organizing events at West Portico and Main Green Lawn at Ohio University, 1 Ohio University, Athens (11:00 AM EDT) and Harding Middle School, 2002 Sunset Blvd, Steubenville (5:15 PM EDT)
Location: Athens Steubenville www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open 10:00 AM (Athens) 4:15 PM (Steubenville)
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 2:00 PM Cleveland Browns players visits University Hospitals patients battling various types of cancer - Cleveland Browns players George Atkinson III, Trey Caldwell, Darius Jennings, Cody Parkey, and Danny Shelton, and Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps visit University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center patients who are battling breast cancer and other types of the disease, presenting gifts to 'show their support and brighten spirits', as well as express appreciation for UH’s medical staff for their daily contributions. The Browns visit recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is part of the team's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative as part of the 'A Crucial Catch' campaign
Location: 11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/ https://twitter.com/Browns #give10
Contacts: Rob McBurnett Cleveland Browns Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 440 824 6175
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 6:00 PM Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley delivers annual State of the City Address
Location: 20th Century Theater,3021 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov https://twitter.com/cityofcincy
Contacts: Holly Stutz Smith City of Cincinnati [email protected] 1 513 659 9949
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 7:00 PM 2016 Silent Witness Project unveiling - Bowling Green State University Women’s Center hosts 2016 Silent Witness Project unveiling in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, featuring keynote speakers Paula Walters, a certified paramedic, domestic violence survivor and founder of Standing Courageous * 2016 Silent Witness Project collection includes 62free-standing, life-sized wooden silhouettes, each one bearing the name and story of a girl or woman whose life ended violently at the hands of a husband, boyfriend, dating partner or stalker. All Silent Witnesses in the collection were from northwest Ohio and all were murdered within the past decade
Location: Parkway Place, 2500 Parkway Plaza, Maumee, OH http://www.bgsu.edu/ https://twitter.com/bgsu
Contacts: Amber Stark BGSU [email protected] 1 419 372 8582
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 - Thursday, Oct. 06 TiO2 World Summit - TiO2 World Summit on titanium dioxide and its end use industries
Location: The Westin Cleveland Downtown, 777 Saint Clair Avenue Northeast, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.smithersrapra.com https://twitter.com/SmithersRapra
Contacts: Melissa Adams Smithers Rapra Marketing Manager [email protected] 1 330 762 7441 x 1209
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 - Thursday, Oct. 06 The Pigments & Color Science Forum
Location: The Westin Cleveland Downtown, 777 Saint Clair Avenue Northeast, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.smithersrapra.com https://twitter.com/SmithersRapra
Contacts: Melissa Adams Smithers Rapra Marketing Manager [email protected] 1 330 762 7441 x 1209
--------------------
UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 05 12:00 PM Ohio Defense Forum - Ohio Defense Forum - a two-day conference bringing together community and industry leaders from across Ohio to gather intelligence on the latest Defense Department and Congressional actions and share best practices for keeping Ohio defense communities and installations strong, hosted by Republican Rep. Michael Turner. Day one speakers include Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Installation Commander Col. Bradley McDonald, Ohio Air National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Greg Schnulo, Ohio Air National Guard Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Todd Audet, Air Force Research Laboratory Small Business Office Director Bill Harrison, and Rep. Turner
Location: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH Columbus http://adcregionalforum.defensecommunities.org/ohio-defense-forum/
Contacts: Ohio Defense Forum [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 9:00 AM Kroger holds ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration of Marysville Marketplace store
Location: 1501 W 5th St, Marysville, OH Marysville http://www.thekrogerco.com/ https://twitter.com/krogerco
Contacts: Jennifer Jarrell Kroger 1 614 898 3223
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 10:30 AM Ohio state and local legislators discuss illegal voter purging and its impact on Mahoning Valley voters - Ohio state Reps. Kathleen Clyde and Michele Lepore-Hagan, Youngstown Mayor John McNally, and Youngstown City Councilman Mike Ray hold news conference to discuss the 'recent court victory that ruled illegal Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted's purging of tens of thousands of Mahoning Valley voters and the decision's impact on the election'
Location: Corner of Connecticut Ave. and N. Schenley Ave., Youngstown, OH Youngstown http://www.ohiohouse.gov
Contacts: Jordan Wolfe Legislative Aide to Rep. Lepore Hagan 1 614 466 9435 Pete Shipley Legislative Aide to Rep. Clyde 1 614 466 2004
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 10:30 AM Ohio Dept of Higher Education Chancellor Carey discusses College Credit Plus in Dayton area - Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey, Ohio Department of Education Division of Learning Senior Executive Director Steve Gratz, Sinclair Community College President Steve Johnson, and Sinclair Community College faculty participate in roundtable discussion on the first year of College Credit Plus in the Dayton area
Location: Sinclair Community College, Building 20, 220 South Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Dayton, OH Dayton https://www.ohiohighered.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioHigherEd
Contacts: Jeff Robinson Ohio Department of Higher Education [email protected] 1 614 752 9487
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 2:30 PM Velvet Ice Cream hold ribbon cutting ceremony and press conference to celebrate expansion - Velvet Ice Cream hold ribbon cutting ceremony and press conference to celebrate completion of its $3 million, 22,000-square-foot expansion
Location: Ye Olde Mill, 11324 Mount Vernon Road, Utica, OH http://velveticecream.com/ https://twitter.com/velveticecream
Contacts: Amy Weirick Weirick Communications [email protected] 1 614 296 8513
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 4:15 PM Bill Clinton continues 'Stronger Together' bus tour across Ohio - Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, continuing his 'Stronger Together' bus tour across Ohio. He discusses her plans 'to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. Agenda includes an Ohio Democrats organizing event in Canton
Location: Ironworkers Local 550 Training Center, 618 High Ave NW, Canton, OH Canton www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open 3:15 PM
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 6:00 PM Ohio state and local officials participate in 'Race, Trust and Police Legitimacy: A Community Forum' - 'Race, Trust and Police Legitimacy: A Community Forum' discussion on the relationship between trust, race, and police legitimacy. Panelists include Columbus City Council President Zach Klein, Councilmember Mitchell J. Brown, Ohio state Sen. Charleta Tavares, and State Representative candidate Napoleon Bell
Location: Driving Park Recreation Center, 1100 Rhodes Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Victor Peoples City of Columbus [email protected] 1 614 348 3443
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 - Sunday, Oct. 09 American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOOG) Fall Conference
Location: Renaissance Cleveland, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.acoog.org/ https://twitter.com/ACOOG1934
Contacts: ACOOG [email protected] 1 817 377 0421
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 06 8:00 AM Ohio Defense Forum day two - Ohio Defense Forum, a two day conference bringing together community and industry leaders from across Ohio to gather intelligence on the latest Defense Department and Congressional actions and share best practices for keeping Ohio defense communities and installations strong, hosted by Republican Rep. Michael Turner. Day two speakers include Lima, OH Mayor David Berger, Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission Director Vito J. Abruzzino, Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Gramza, and Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur
Location: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH Columbus http://adcregionalforum.defensecommunities.org/ohio-defense-forum/
Contacts: Ohio Defense Forum [email protected]
--------------------
Thursday, Oct. 06 - Friday, Oct. 07 8:00 PM Filmmaker Michael Moore presents one-man-show on the presidential election in Ohio - 'Live from Trump & Clinton Land', one-man-show featuring documentary filmmaker and political satirist Michael Moore in an hour-long 2016 Presidential Election Special. Moore tells stories about how he first met both 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and gives his take on each candidate and how he thinks the election is going to turn out
Location: The Murphy Theatre, Wilmington, OH Wilmington https://themurphytheatre.org https://twitter.com/MurphyTheatre
Contacts: Murphy Theatre [email protected] 1 937 382 3643
_____
