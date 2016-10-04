Clemency hearing set for inmate with January execution date

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state has scheduled a clemency hearing for the first inmate scheduled for execution under a new process for putting condemned prisoners to death.
Convicted killer Ronald Phillips is set to die Jan. 12 for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.
The state prisons agency on Tuesday scheduled a Dec. 1 hearing where Phillips' attorneys can ask the Ohio Parole Board for mercy. Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) will have the final decision.
Ohio's prisons agency said Monday it plans to carry out at least three executions next year with a three-drug combination of drugs similar to a method it used several years ago.
In 2013 the parole board voted unanimously against clemency, saying Phillips' crime was "among the worst of the worst."