Clemency hearing set for inmate with January execution date

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has scheduled a clemency hearing for the first inmate scheduled for execution next year under a new process for putting condemned prisoners to death.
Ronald Phillips is set to die Jan. 12 for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.
The state prisons agency on Tuesday scheduled a Dec. 1 hearing during which Phillips' attorneys can ask the Ohio Parole Board for mercy. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) will have the final decision.
Ohio's prisons agency said Monday it plans to carry out at least three executions next year with a three-drug combination of drugs similar to a method it used several years ago.
In 2013, the parole board voted unanimously against clemency for Phillips, saying his crime was "among the worst of the worst."