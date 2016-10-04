Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Oct. 03.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 03 10:15 AM Toledo Mayor Hicks-Hudson attends City Employee Giving Campaign kick off - Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson kicks off the City’s annual drive to support area social services and non-profit organizations
Location: 1st Floor Conference Room, One Government Center, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo
Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 245 1895
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 03 12:00 PM Ohio Gov. Kasich participates in ribbon cutting for new fitness center - Ohio Gov. John Kasich participates in the ribbon cutting of Liberty Schools’ new 'DON’T QUIT!' Fitness Center, he is joined by National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils Chairman Jake Steinfeld
Location: Liberty High School’s Auditorium, 4115 Shady Road, Youngstown, OH Youngstown www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Lt. Governor [email protected] 1 614 644 0906
Media must RSVP to [email protected] by 9 a.m. on October 3
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 03 1:30 PM Hillary Clinton campaigns in Ohio - 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where she urges Ohioans to register to vote and discusses her plans 'to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top', making an economic speech at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 415 Emerald Avenue, Toledo (1:30 PM EDT), before attending a Democratic Party Voter Registration Event at Goodyear Hall and Theater, 1201 E Market St., Akron (5:45 PM EDT) * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: Akron Toledo www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open: 11:30 AM (1:30 PM), 3:45 PM (5:45 PM)
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 03 2:00 PM Ohio Lt. Gov. Taylor participates in roundtable with local business leaders - Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor and Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker participate in roundtable with Richland Area Chamber of Commerce and local business leaders
Location: Richland Chamber,55 North Mulberry Street, Mansfield, OH Mansfield www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/marytayloroh
Contacts: Michael Duchesne Communication Department [email protected] 1 614 644 9570
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 03 6:00 PM 'Economic Analysis of Key Presidential Election Issues' discussion at OSU - Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences hosts discussion on 'Economic Analysis of Key Presidential Election Issues', with Rural-Urban Policy C. William Swank Chair Mark Partridge, economist Joyce Chen, and Columbus 2020 Research and Business Intelligence Managing Director Jung Kim
Location: Thompson Library, 1858 Neil Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate
Contacts: Nicole Pierron Rasul OSU [email protected] 1 614 688 1323
--------------------
Monday, Oct. 03 Macy's Inc: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Macys
Contacts: Susan Robinson Macy's Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 579 7028
--------------------
UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 04 11:00 AM Bill Clinton launches 'Stronger Together' bus tour across Ohio - Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, launching a 'Stronger Together' bus tour across Ohio. He lays out the 'high stakes' for the 8 Nov election and discusses Clinton's plans 'to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. Agenda includes Ohio Democrats organizing events at West Portico and Main Green Lawn at Ohio University, 1 Ohio University, Athens (11:00 AM EDT) and Harding Middle School, 2002 Sunset Blvd, Steubenville (5:15 PM EDT)
Location: Athens Steubenville www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open 10:00 AM (Athens) 4:15 PM (Steubenville)
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 7:30 AM Beyond B2B event: Connecting for Growth
Location: Holiday Inn Dayton/fairborn I-675, Fairborn, OH Fairborn http://www.aiaa.org/ https://twitter.com/aiaa
Contacts: AIAA [email protected] 1 703 264 7500
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 8:30 AM Ohio Board of Building Appeals meeting
Location: District Three Office, Conference Room, 906 Clark Avenue, Ashland, OH Ashland www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 995 5791
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 6:00 PM Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley delivers annual State of the City Address
Location: 20th Century Theater,3021 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov https://twitter.com/cityofcincy
Contacts: Holly Stutz Smith City of Cincinnati [email protected] 1 513 659 9949
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 7:00 PM 2016 Silent Witness Project unveiling - Bowling Green State University Women’s Center hosts 2016 Silent Witness Project unveiling in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, featuring keynote speakers Paula Walters, a certified paramedic, domestic violence survivor and founder of Standing Courageous * 2016 Silent Witness Project collection includes 62free-standing, life-sized wooden silhouettes, each one bearing the name and story of a girl or woman whose life ended violently at the hands of a husband, boyfriend, dating partner or stalker. All Silent Witnesses in the collection were from northwest Ohio and all were murdered within the past decade
Location: Parkway Place, 2500 Parkway Plaza, Maumee, OH http://www.bgsu.edu/ https://twitter.com/bgsu
Contacts: Amber Stark BGSU [email protected] 1 419 372 8582
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 - Thursday, Oct. 06 TiO2 World Summit - TiO2 World Summit on titanium dioxide and its end use industries
Location: The Westin Cleveland Downtown, 777 Saint Clair Avenue Northeast, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.smithersrapra.com https://twitter.com/SmithersRapra
Contacts: Melissa Adams Smithers Rapra Marketing Manager [email protected] 1 330 762 7441 x 1209
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 04 - Thursday, Oct. 06 The Pigments & Color Science Forum
Location: The Westin Cleveland Downtown, 777 Saint Clair Avenue Northeast, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.smithersrapra.com https://twitter.com/SmithersRapra
Contacts: Melissa Adams Smithers Rapra Marketing Manager [email protected] 1 330 762 7441 x 1209
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 4:15 PM Bill Clinton continues 'Stronger Together' bus tour across Ohio - Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, continuing his 'Stronger Together' bus tour across Ohio. He discusses Clinton's plans 'to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top'. Agenda includes an Ohio Democrats organizing event in Canton
Location: : Ironworkers Local 550 Training Center, 618 High Ave. NW, Canton, OH Canton www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open 3:15 PM
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 05 - Sunday, Oct. 09 American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOOG) Fall Conference
Location: Renaissance Cleveland, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.acoog.org/ https://twitter.com/ACOOG1934
Contacts: ACOOG [email protected] 1 817 377 0421
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio