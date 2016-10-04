Ohio police initiative to get review in deal with protesters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Columbus, Ohio, say they'll evaluate the effectiveness of a summer police initiative as part of discussions between the city council's president and demonstrators protesting two fatal shootings by police.
The agreement comes a week after dozens of protesters packed city council chambers and shouted down the council's president, bringing its meeting to a halt.
Demonstrators planned to rally Monday outside City Hall.
Organizers say the review of the police initiative is a starting point. They want independent investigations into the deaths of Tyre (ty-REE') King and Henry Green.
King and Green were black. Their deaths have heightened tensions over the safety of black people in Ohio's largest city.
Authorities have said the police investigations into both shootings will be presented to a grand jury to decide whether charges against the officers are merited.