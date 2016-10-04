BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
___
TOP STORIES:
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
COLUMBUS — Ohio plans to resume executions in January with a new three-drug combination after an unofficial three-year moratorium blamed on shortages of lethal drugs, an attorney representing the state tells a federal judge. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 525 words, photos.
WITH:
— DEATH PENALTY-OHIO-EXECUTIONS: A look at the three inmates that Ohio plans to execute in 2017. SENT: 250 words.
COLUMBUS POLICE SHOOT TEEN
COLUMBUS — Officials in Columbus say they'll evaluate the effectiveness of a summer police initiative as part of discussions between the city council's president and demonstrators protesting two fatal shootings by police. By Ann Sanner. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 400 words by 6:30 p.m.
CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO
TOLEDO — Returning to Ohio for the first time in a month, Hillary Clinton tried to make up for lost time Monday with a fiery populist pitch aimed at upending rival Donald Trump in a battleground state where he's tapped into voters' economic anxieties. By Julie Pace and Ken Thomas. SENT: 765 words, photos.
ALSO:
— BKN--LEBRON-CLINTON ENDORSEMENT: LeBron James gives Hillary Clinton an assist. With photos. Also moving on some sports wires.
THEATER-FUN HOME TOUR
NEW YORK — Some of Broadway's biggest musical hits are on the road this season, like "Matilda," ''The Book of Mormon" and "Jersey Boys." Then there's one show currently in Ohio that few initially thought would thrive off-Broadway much less go on a national tour. By Mark Kennedy. SENT: 710 words, photos.
IN BRIEF:
— ABDUCTION-BODIES FOUND: An Ohio sheriff says a man linked to the killings of four women helped a sketch artist come up with a new image of his first victim, who still hasn't been identified.
— SUSPICIOUS CLOWN-FALSE ALARM CHARGE: Police say an 18-year-old Ohio woman lied about being attacked by a knife-wielding clown as an excuse for being late for work.
— REST AREA-SHOOTING: The State Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old man's shooting at an interstate rest area by a suspect who fatally shot himself after a patrol pursuit apparently was a random act.
— JOHN LEGEND THEATER: Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist John Legend is set to perform at the dedication of a recently renovated $2.5 million theater that's named in his honor.
— BAR SHOOTING: Police say one person was shot multiple times and a woman was hurt when she was either hit by a car or ran into it outside a bar in southwest Ohio.
— MOTORCYCLIST KILLED: Authorities have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in southwest Ohio and police say the driver of a minivan involved in the crash ran and remains at large.
— CODE ENFORCEMENT-CLEVELAND: Officials in Cleveland have responded to a federal report that found the city has improperly used hundreds of thousands in federal tax dollars to enforce housing code.
— DRAWBRIDGE DELAY: Ohio's transportation department says a project to replace a drawbridge near Lake Erie may be delayed.
— CLEVELAND STATE-HOUSING: Cleveland State University is seeking proposals on where to build additional housing for up to 1,000 students on its campus.
— GAS PRICES-OHIO: Gas prices in Ohio have increased by 14 cents compared with a week ago.
— CHILD PORN ARRESTS: Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has announced the arrests of 10 people facing more than 400 counts of possessing child pornography or soliciting a minor. One defendant is from Dayton.
___
AP is moving election test reports for the Nov. 8 Ohio general election on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. Eastern. These tests are NOT for publication, broadcast or use online. Additional information is available in the election testing advisory sent Mondays prior to testing, found in advisory queues: BC-OH-OHIO General Election Testing/AP-OH-OHIO General Election Testing.
___
