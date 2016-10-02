Progress, questions as Ohio legalizes medical marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Life under Ohio's fledgling medical marijuana law remains hazy. With every action, a new question seems to arise.
The state Medical Board advises doctors not to recommend marijuana to patients while Ohio's program is being crafted. That could take up to two years.
An author of the law questions that advice. Democratic state Sen. Kenny Yuko says the law contained legal protections for doctors and patients so medical marijuana use could begin immediately.
The board urges physicians to consult with their employers or their lawyers.
Attorneys have been cleared to help clients navigate Ohio's law. But even if doctors can recommend cannabis, legislation is proposed that would limit the number of states where Ohioans could legally get it.
A commission sorting all this out must be seated this week.