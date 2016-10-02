Bill Clinton bus tour to visit eastern Ohio, Mahoning Valley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bill Clinton is returning to Ohio to campaign for his wife as the 2016 presidential contest enters its final weeks.
The former president will follow up Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's Monday visit to the state with a bus tour Tuesday and Wednesday through eastern Ohio and the Mahoning Valley.
The Clinton campaign says Bill Clinton will remind people of the voter registration deadline Oct. 11 and the start of early voting Oct. 12.
His trip will include stops Tuesday at Ohio University in Athens and a middle school in Steubenville and a stop Wednesday in Stark County. Additional stops are also being planned.