Study: Tab for new airport signs estimated at $775K

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newly released study says changing Port Columbus' name to John Glenn Columbus International Airport will cost an estimated $775,000 in new signs.
The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2dI0FWa ) the name change became official this month.
The study was released in conjunction with a meeting of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.
It says the largest expense will be the large monument sign on International Gateway leading up to the airport terminal. Changing the sign is expected to cost about $210,000.
Other expenses include $182,500 for signs on the airport campus, $133,300 for various marketing, administrative and promotional materials and $110,000 for parking lot signs.
The airport was named in honor of the astronaut and former U.S. senator in June. The 95-year-old was the first American to orbit the earth.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com