Study: Tab for new airport signs estimated at $775K

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Changing Port Columbus' name to John Glenn Columbus International Airport will cost an estimated $775,000 in new signs, according to a newly released study.
The change has been in common use for months, but became official this month, The Columbus Dispatch reported (http://bit.ly/2dI0FWa).
The largest expense will be the large monument sign on International Gateway leading up to the airport terminal, according to the study, which was released in conjunction with a meeting of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. Changing that sign is expected to cost about $210,000.
Other expenses include $182,500 for signs on the airport campus, $133,300 for various marketing, administrative and promotional materials and $110,000 for parking lot signs.
Only five new Ohio Department of Transportation signs are needed because many public road signs only read "airport." Those signs are expected to cost about $15,000.
The airport authority plans to meet with state legislators to discuss possible funding for some of the remaining costs, for which the airport had not budgeted, said Elaine Roberts, CEO of the agency.
The airport is also receiving additional security screeners. Roberts said the Transportation Security Administration received approval to add 34 checkpoint screeners at the airport by the holiday season.
The airport was named in honor of the astronaut and former U.S. senator in June. The 95-year-old Ohio native was the first American to orbit the earth.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com