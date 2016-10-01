Bill would let lawmakers decide fate of many state agencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers could more easily do away with state agencies under a bill that recently passed the state Senate.
The proposal would set up a process for the legislature to review at least 25 state agencies under the governor's authority. Those include the departments of health, transportation, taxation and the Environmental Protection Agency.
The measure creates a schedule for departments to be eliminated if the legislature decides not to renew them.
Critics of the plan say it's a risky approach that could create gridlock and allow lawmakers to hold departments "hostage" in political maneuvers.
Senate President Keith Faber (FAY'-bur) is one of the bill's lead sponsors. The Celina (suh-LEYE'-nuh) Republican says it seeks to improve accountability and efficiency in state government.
The bill now goes to the House for consideration.