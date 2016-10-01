Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 01.
Saturday, Oct. 01 9:00 AM Otterbein University hosts event to celebrate opening of new STEAM Innovation Center
Location: 60 Collegeview Rd, Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein
Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284
Saturday, Oct. 01 9:00 AM Ohio bicentennial farm recognized at Coshocton County Fair - Ohio Department of Agriculture representatives and supporters of agriculture honor the Mizer family during the Coshocton County Fair’s Opening Ceremony
Location: Coshocton County Fairgrounds, 707 Kenilworth Avenue, Coshocton, OH Coshocton http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg
Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture [email protected] 1 614 752 9817
Saturday, Oct. 01 Greif Inc: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm
Contacts: Scott Griffin Greif inc Press [email protected] 1 740 657 6516
Saturday, Oct. 01 National Aviation Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner and Ceremony
Location: Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.nationalaviation.org/ https://twitter.com/NAHF
Contacts: Ron Kaplan NAHF Enshrinement Director [email protected] 1 937 256 0944 x 16
Monday, Oct. 03 6:00 PM 'Economic Analysis of Key Presidential Election Issues' discussion at OSU - Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences hosts discussion on 'Economic Analysis of Key Presidential Election Issues', with Rural-Urban Policy C. William Swank Chair Mark Partridge, economist Joyce Chen, and Columbus 2020 Research and Business Intelligence Managing Director Jung Kim
Location: Thompson Library, 1858 Neil Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate
Contacts: Nicole Pierron Rasul OSU [email protected] 1 614 688 1323
Monday, Oct. 03 Macy's Inc: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Macys
Contacts: Susan Robinson Macy's Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 579 7028
Monday, Oct. 03 Hillary Clinton campaigns in Ohio - 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where she urges Ohioans to register to vote and discusses her plans 'to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top' * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
