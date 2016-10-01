Posted on by

Ohio Daybook




Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 01.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

--------------------

Saturday, Oct. 01 9:00 AM Otterbein University hosts event to celebrate opening of new STEAM Innovation Center

Location: 60 Collegeview Rd, Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein

Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284

--------------------

Saturday, Oct. 01 9:00 AM Ohio bicentennial farm recognized at Coshocton County Fair - Ohio Department of Agriculture representatives and supporters of agriculture honor the Mizer family during the Coshocton County Fair’s Opening Ceremony

Location: Coshocton County Fairgrounds, 707 Kenilworth Avenue, Coshocton, OH Coshocton http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg

Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture [email protected] 1 614 752 9817

--------------------

Saturday, Oct. 01 Greif Inc: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm

Contacts: Scott Griffin Greif inc Press [email protected] 1 740 657 6516

--------------------

Saturday, Oct. 01 National Aviation Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner and Ceremony

Location: Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.nationalaviation.org/ https://twitter.com/NAHF

Contacts: Ron Kaplan NAHF Enshrinement Director [email protected] 1 937 256 0944 x 16

--------------------

Monday, Oct. 03 6:00 PM 'Economic Analysis of Key Presidential Election Issues' discussion at OSU - Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences hosts discussion on 'Economic Analysis of Key Presidential Election Issues', with Rural-Urban Policy C. William Swank Chair Mark Partridge, economist Joyce Chen, and Columbus 2020 Research and Business Intelligence Managing Director Jung Kim

Location: Thompson Library, 1858 Neil Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Nicole Pierron Rasul OSU [email protected] 1 614 688 1323

--------------------

Monday, Oct. 03 Macy's Inc: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Susan Robinson Macy's Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 579 7028

--------------------

Monday, Oct. 03 Hillary Clinton campaigns in Ohio - 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where she urges Ohioans to register to vote and discusses her plans 'to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top' * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election

Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio
comments powered by Disqus