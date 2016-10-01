Ohio State President: School raised more than $3 billion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fundraising campaign at Ohio State University has ended with a tally of more than $3 billion.
The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2ddRiic ) reports University President Dr. Michael Drake recently announced to key donors the total amount raised in the "But For Ohio State" campaign.
The campaign had already exceeded its goal of $2.5 billion in December.
Donations have funded more than 39,000 scholarships totaling $520 million for graduate and undergraduate students on a merit-based and financial-need basis.
The campaign puts the Columbus school in the company of select schools for the school's endowment valued at $3.6 billion.
The end of the campaign comes after the school's board of trustees voted earlier this year to increase the rate of which it spends the endowments' market value from 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent.
