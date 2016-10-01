California governor OKs sex crime bill tied to Stanford case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown has approved two bills that emerged after a former Stanford University swimmer was sentenced to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a woman passed out near a trash bin.
The Democratic governor said Friday that he signed one bill requiring state prison time for someone convicted of assaulting an unconscious victim instead of a shorter jail sentence like the one Brock Turner received.
The one-time Olympic hopeful was released from jail in September after serving three months for good behavior.
Brown also signed a bill permitting sexual assault victims to say in court that they were raped, even if the attack doesn't meet the technical legal definition.