Ohio Daybook

--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 9:00 AM Scotts Company receives Ohio EPA's Gold Environmental Award - Ohio Environmental Protection Agency present E3 Gold Level environmental stewardship award to Scotts Company. Participants include Ohio EPA Director Craig W. Butler, Scotts Company Chairman and CEO Jim Hagedorn, and Ohio state Rep. Dorothy Pelanda
Location: ScottsMiracle-Gro, 14512 Scottslawn Road, Marysville, OH Marysville http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA
Contacts: Lindey Amer Ohio EPA 1 614 644 2160
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 10:00 AM Ohio EMA Northwest Regional Office Open House - Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born and Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick participate in Ohio EMA Northwest Regional Office Open House
Location: 8210 County Road 140, Findlay, OH Findlay http://www.publicsafety.ohio.gov/
Contacts: Jay Carey Ohio Emergency Management Agency 1 614 799 3695
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 10:00 AM Ohio Attorney General DeWine holds news conference on cybersecurity initiatives - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine holds news conference to announce several new cybersecurity initiatives. Included in the initiatives will be a Cybersecurity Advisory Board, which holds its first meeting after the news conference. The cybersecurity initiatives will focus on assisting Ohio businesses and consumer protection
Location: Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Lisa Hackley Office of Ohio Attoney General 1 614 466 3840
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 11:00 AM Ohio Secretary of State Husted hosts tele-press conference on election security - Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted hosts tele-press conference on election security, and addresses a recent suggestion by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to identify election systems as 'critical national security infrastructure' and how to prevent a federal overreach in the future
Location: TBD http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted
Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 466 2729
Call: 1 800 510 7500 and enter pin 1161325#
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 12:00 PM Cradle Cincinnati dedicates newly transformed health center - Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune and local leaders attend press conference and dedication ceremony for newly transformed health center
Location: Winton Hill Health Center, 5275 Winneste Ave., Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.cradlecincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CradleCincy
Contacts: Cradle Cincinnati 1 513 803 4822
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 12:00 PM Senate Dems hold news conference on TPP - Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Mazie Hirono, and Bob Casey hold news conference on the Trans-Pacific Partnership
Location: S-325, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown
Contacts: Tamika Turner Sen. Brown press [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Lauren Kulik Office of Sen. Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 1:00 PM ODNR discuss Ohio's fall color season - Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director James Zehringer and TourismOhio Director Mary Cusick hold event to discuss Ohio's fall color season, the economic impact this season brings to Ohio, and discuss Ohio’s forest fire season and preparations they make to protect forests across the state
Location: Naturalist Cabin near the Welcome Center, Hocking Hill State Park, 19852 Ohio 664, Logan, OH Logan http://ohiodnr.gov/
Contacts: Stephanie Leis ODNR [email protected]
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 1:00 PM Ohio Development Services Agency hold public hearing - Ohio Development Services Agency hold public hearing on the Request for Proposal for the contested territories of the Program Year 2016 Home Weatherization Assistance Program * Providers have the opportunity to present their RFP applications for open territories
Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 2:00 PM Ohio Attorney General's Advisory Group on Student Loan Debt Collection meeting - Ohio Attorney General's Advisory Group on Student Loan Debt Collection meeting. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine created the external advisory group to examine issues regarding debt collection practices for unpaid student loans at Ohio public colleges and universities
Location: 30 E Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Lisa Hackley Office of Ohio Attoney General 1 614 466 3840
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 2:00 PM Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 2:00 PM Six veterans graduate 'Veterans Treatment Court' - Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Veterans Treatment Court host inaugural Recognition Ceremony for six veterans * The mission of the Veterans Treatment Court is to rehabilitate veterans by diverting them from the traditional criminal justice system and providing them with a unique court arrangement
Location: 1200 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland cp.cuyahogacounty.us
Contacts: Darren Toms Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas [email protected] 1 216 443 8635
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 3:00 PM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown available for talk-back interviews - Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown holds media availability to discuss news of the day and topics including restoring benefits for student veterans who attended ITT Tech, passing funding to stop the spread of the Zika virus, reducing health care costs for seniors and improving Medicare coverage, helping Wells Fargo consumers seek justice in court, and dredging the Cuyahoga River
Location: TBD brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown
Contacts: Tamika Turner Sen. Brown press [email protected] 1 202 224 3978
RSVP to Brown’s Office (202-224-3978) to reserve a slot
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 6:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours
Location: Central Community House, 1150 E Main St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 7:00 PM Andrew Young speaks at University of Toledo - Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young speaks at public event presented by University of Toledo College of Arts and Letters, marking the 10th anniversary of the Edward Sharpiro Distinguished Lecture Series * Andrew Young was the first African-American to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Location: Savage Arena, 2025 N Douglas Road, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Christine Long University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2077
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 8:25 PM NFL game: Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals
Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.nfl.com https://twitter.com/nfl
Contacts: Michael Signora NFL football communications [email protected] 1 212 450 2076
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 Cardinal Health Inc: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth
Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 Worthington Industries: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 - Saturday, Oct. 01 ABA General Practice Solo and Small Firm Summit - American Bar Association General Practice Solo and Small Firm Division Fall Meeting and National Solo & Small Firm Summit, with keynote speaker Ohio First District Court of Appeals Judge Patrick Fischer
Location: The Westin Cincinnati, 21 E 5th St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.abanet.org https://twitter.com/ABAesq
Contacts: Jennifer Kildee American Bar Association Communications Office [email protected] 1 202 662 1732
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 30 9:00 AM Ohio AG DeWine attends Horizon Prison Initiative opening and ribbon cutting ceremony - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine attends opening ceremony and ribbon cutting for Ohio Reformatory for Women's new Horizon Prison Initiative. He is joined by Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Gary Mohr and Ohio Reformatory for Women Warden Ronette Burkes * The Attorney General's Office provided $60,000 in grant funding to support the program
Location: Ohio Reformatory for Women,1479 Collins Avenue, Marysville, OH Marysville http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 30 9:00 AM Urban Agriculture and The Next Farm Bill Symposium - Urban Agriculture and The Next Farm Bill Symposium, hosted by George Washington University, Michigan State University, University of the District Columbia and AGree, including keynote from Sweetgreen CEO Nic Jammet and DC Department of Energy and Environment Director Tommy Wells, with other speakers including Democrats Rep. Marcy Kaptur and, via video, Sen. Debbie Stabenow
Location: Jack Morton Auditorium, GWU, 805 21st St. NW, Washington, DC http://www.gwu.edu/index.cfm https://twitter.com/GWtweets
Contacts: Kurie Fitzgerald GW media relations [email protected] 1 202 994 6461
--------------------
Friday, Sep. 30 10:00 AM Martin O'Malley campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio - Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, highlighting Clinton's plan to 'build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top' and urges voters to get ready by registering to vote ahead of the 11 Oct deadline. Events include an office visits at 362 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati (10:00 AM EDT); 'Countdown to Early Vote Event' at 2775 Stauffer Drive, Beavercreek (12:00 PM EDT); 'Troy for Hillary Canvass' at 409 N Elm Street, Troy (3:00 PM EDT); 'Lima for Hillary Canvass' at 229 S. Main Street, Lima (4:45 PM EDT); and a 'Bowling Green for Hillary Phone Bank' (6:30 PM EDT)
Location: Bowling Green Cincinnati Lima Troy Beavercreek www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Harrell Kirstein Hillary for America [email protected] 1 609 915 5662 harrellkirstein
Media planning to cover these events should RSVP to [email protected]
--------------------
Friday, Sep. 30 12:15 PM ABA GPSolo annual Difference Makers Awards - American Bar Association Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Division 2016 Difference Makers Awards ceremony luncheon - held during the Annual GPSolo National Solo and Small Firm Conference
Location: The Westin Cincinnati, 21 E 5th St Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.abanet.org https://twitter.com/ABANews
Contacts: ABA communications and media relations [email protected] 1 202 662 1090
--------------------
Friday, Sep. 30 DSW Inc: Q2 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://investors.dswshoe.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=189127&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/DSWShoeLovers
Contacts: Christina Cheng DSW Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 855 893 5691
--------------------
Friday, Sep. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 02 Cincinnati Remodeling & Design Show
Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.hartproductions.com/
Contacts: Vicki Hart Hart Productions [email protected] 1 513 797 7900
--------------------
Saturday, Oct. 01 Greif Inc: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm
Contacts: Scott Griffin Greif inc Press [email protected] 1 740 657 6516
--------------------
Saturday, Oct. 01 National Aviation Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner and Ceremony
Location: Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.nationalaviation.org/ https://twitter.com/NAHF
Contacts: Ron Kaplan NAHF Enshrinement Director [email protected] 1 937 256 0944 x 16
_____
