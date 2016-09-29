Posted on by

OH Lottery




CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:



08-14-16-32-40-41, Kicker: 8-7-8-5-2-2

(eight, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two, forty, forty-one; Kicker: eight, seven, eight, five, two, two)

Estimated jackpot: $3 million



Estimated jackpot: $30 million



4-7-9

(four, seven, nine)



5-2-0

(five, two, zero)



5-1-8-7

(five, one, eight, seven)



0-3-2-3

(zero, three, two, three)



2-2-1-4-3

(two, two, one, four, three)



9-8-0-6-5

(nine, eight, zero, six, five)



Estimated jackpot: $60 million



12-20-21-28-39

(twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000
comments powered by Disqus