OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
08-14-16-32-40-41, Kicker: 8-7-8-5-2-2
(eight, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two, forty, forty-one; Kicker: eight, seven, eight, five, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
4-7-9
(four, seven, nine)
5-2-0
(five, two, zero)
5-1-8-7
(five, one, eight, seven)
0-3-2-3
(zero, three, two, three)
2-2-1-4-3
(two, two, one, four, three)
9-8-0-6-5
(nine, eight, zero, six, five)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
12-20-21-28-39
(twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000