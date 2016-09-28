Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 28.
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 10:30 AM Keep Ohio Beautiful Day at the Ohio Statehouse - Keep Ohio Beautiful Day at the Ohio Statehouse, celebrating the 'power of pollinators to support nature and agriculture' and commemorating Keep Ohio Beautiful’s 30th anniversary as a Keep America Beautiful Affiliate
Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiostatehouse.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioStatehouse
Contacts: Luke Stedke Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board Deputy Director [email protected] 1 614 728 2130
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 11:30 AM Ohio Legislative Black Caucus continue 'Power of the Black Vote' tour - Ohio Legislative Black Caucus lawmakers, candidates, voters, black business, civic and faith leaders continue 'Power of the Black Vote' voter action tour with events in Dayton (11:30 AM EDT), and at Maple Tower Apartments, 601 Maple Avenue, Cincinnati (2:00 PM EDT)
Location: Cincinnati Dayton http://www.ohiohouse.gov
Contacts: Iyadeh Davies Legislative Aide 1 502 298 9420
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown outlines new legislation to make improvements to Medicare - Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown outlines new legislation he is co-sponsoring to help make Medicare more affordable for seniors and Ohioans with disabilities, and make enrolling in the program easier, via news conference call. He also alerts Ohioans where to go to enroll or make changes to their current Medicare coverage ahead of Medicare Open Enrollment, which begins 15 Oct and ends 7 Dec
Location: TBD brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown
Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected]
Call 202-224-3978 to RSVP and receive call-in information
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 12:15 PM Ohio Gov. John Kasich addresses U.S. Global Leadership Coalition
Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Lt. Governor [email protected] 1 614 644 0906
Media must RSVP to [email protected] by 9 a.m. on September 28
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 1:00 PM ICE HSI and Franklin County Sheriff introduce electronic-detection K9 to community - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations and Franklin County Sheriff ost a brief demonstration to introduce the community to the newest member of the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, 'Ruger' an electronic-detection K9
Location: 1290 US Highway 42 North, Delaware, OH Delaware www.ice.gov https://twitter.com/wwwICEgov
Contacts: Khaalid Walls ICE [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 1:00 PM Ohio state Sens. Keith Faber and Shannon Jones discuss infant mortality rate bill - Ohio State Senate President Keith Faber and state Sen. Shannon Jones hold a press conference to discuss Senate Bill 332, which is aimed at reducing Ohio's infant mortality rate
Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiosenate.gov
Contacts: John Fortney Senate Majority Communications [email protected] 1 614 995 1280
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 2:30 PM Ohio Auditor of State Yost holds press conference to discuss anti-fraud services - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost holds press conference to discuss the 'Positive Pay' service and explain how local government officials can use it to better protect tax dollars against threats of fraud
Location: Harding Briefing Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus https://ohioauditor.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioAuditor
Contacts: Beth Gianforcaro Ohio Auditor of State [email protected] 1 614 644 1111
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 2:30 PM Worthington Industries: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 3:45 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call - Republican Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call with Ohio reporters, focusing on recent legislative developments and providing reporters with an opportunity to ask Sen. Portman about the news of the day
Location: TBD www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman
Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press [email protected] 1 202 224 5190
To participate, please send an email to [email protected] for call-in information
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 4:00 PM DOE, USACE,USCG host public scoping session for Project Icebreaker - U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and U.S. Coast Guard host public scoping session for Project Icebreaker * Icebreaker is a 6-turbine wind demonstration project 8-10 miles offshore in Lake Erie proposed by the Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation
Location: Woman’s Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave., Lakewood, OH Lakewood http://leedco.org/ https://twitter.com/leedco
Contacts: Steve Caminati Melamed Communications [email protected] 1 614 315 5908 Beth Nagusky Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation [email protected] 1 207 592 1961
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 4:30 PM FRB Cleveland president speaks at Greater Cleveland Partnership Middle-Market Forum - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook at the Greater Cleveland Partnership Middle-Market Forum
Location: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, 1455 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandfed.org/ https://twitter.com/ClevelandFed
Contacts: Paula Warren Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland [email protected] 1 216 579 3111
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 5:30 PM Columbus City Council Community Meeting - Columbus City Council Community Meeting to give residents a chance to talk about diverse subject matter in an informal, one-on-one setting with councilmembers, staff and department leadership
Location: Capital Park Family Health Center, 2365 Innis Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council [email protected] 1 614 645 5530
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 6:00 PM Ohio EPA hold Utopia East Pipeline hearing - Ohio Environmental Protection Agency hold information session and public hearing regarding an application for a water quality certification from Kinder Morgan Utopia affecting a pipeline to be built in Harrison, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Stark, Wayne, Ashland, Richland, Huron, Seneca, Sandusky, Wood, Henry, Lucas and Fulton counties
Location: Ross High School Little Theatre, 1100 North Street, Fremont, OH Fremont http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA
Contacts: James Lee Ohio EPA 1 614 644 2160
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 6:00 PM Mike Pence campaigns in Ohio - 2016 Republican vice presidential nominee Indiana Governor Mike Pence campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he holds a campaign rally in Leetonia * Donald Trump and Gov. Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election
Location: Leetonia High School, Leetonia, OH www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again [email protected] 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226 Jordan Karem Trump for President [email protected] Ashley Mocarski Trump for President [email protected]
doors open 3:30 PM
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news
Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 28 Worthington Industries: Q1 2017 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 10:00 AM Ohio EMA Northwest Regional Office Open House - Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born and Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick participate in Ohio EMA Northwest Regional Office Open House
Location: 8210 County Road 140, Findlay, OH Findlay http://www.publicsafety.ohio.gov/
Contacts: Jay Carey Ohio Emergency Management Agency 1 614 799 3695
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 12:00 PM Cradle Cincinnati dedicates newly transformed health center - Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune and local leaders attend press conference and dedication ceremony for newly transformed health center
Location: Winton Hill Health Center, 5275 Winneste Ave., Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.cradlecincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CradleCincy
Contacts: Cradle Cincinnati 1 513 803 4822
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 1:00 PM Ohio Development Services Agency hold public hearing - Ohio Development Services Agency hold public hearing on the Request for Proposal for the contested territories of the Program Year 2016 Home Weatherization Assistance Program * Providers have the opportunity to present their RFP applications for open territories
Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 2:00 PM Ohio Attorney General's Advisory Group on Student Loan Debt Collection meeting - Ohio Attorney General's Advisory Group on Student Loan Debt Collection meeting. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine created the external advisory group to examine issues regarding debt collection practices for unpaid student loans at Ohio public colleges and universities
Location: 30 E Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Lisa Hackley Office of Ohio Attoney General 1 614 466 3840
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 2:00 PM Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 2:00 PM Six veterans graduate 'Veterans Treatment Court' - Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Veterans Treatment Court host inaugural Recognition Ceremony for six veterans * The mission of the Veterans Treatment Court is to rehabilitate veterans by diverting them from the traditional criminal justice system and providing them with a unique court arrangement
Location: 1200 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland cp.cuyahogacounty.us
Contacts: Darren Toms Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas [email protected] 1 216 443 8635
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 6:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours
Location: Central Community House, 1150 E Main St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 7:00 PM Andrew Young speaks at University of Toledo - Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young speaks at public event presented by University of Toledo College of Arts and Letters, marking the 10th anniversary of the Edward Sharpiro Distinguished Lecture Series * Andrew Young was the first African-American to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Location: Savage Arena, 2025 N Douglas Road, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Christine Long University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2077
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 8:25 PM NFL game: Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals
Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.nfl.com https://twitter.com/nfl
Contacts: Michael Signora NFL football communications [email protected] 1 212 450 2076
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 Cardinal Health Inc: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth
Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 Worthington Industries: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077
--------------------
Thursday, Sep. 29 - Saturday, Oct. 01 ABA General Practice Solo and Small Firm Summit - American Bar Association General Practice Solo and Small Firm Division Fall Meeting and National Solo & Small Firm Summit, with keynote speaker Ohio First District Court of Appeals Judge Patrick Fischer
Location: The Westin Cincinnati, 21 E 5th St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.abanet.org https://twitter.com/ABAesq
Contacts: Jennifer Kildee American Bar Association Communications Office [email protected] 1 202 662 1732
--------------------
Friday, Sep. 30 12:15 PM ABA GPSolo annual Difference Makers Awards - American Bar Association Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Division 2016 Difference Makers Awards ceremony luncheon - held during the Annual GPSolo National Solo and Small Firm Conference
Location: The Westin Cincinnati, 21 E 5th St Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.abanet.org https://twitter.com/ABANews
Contacts: ABA communications and media relations [email protected] 1 202 662 1090
--------------------
Friday, Sep. 30 DSW Inc: Q2 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://investors.dswshoe.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=189127&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/DSWShoeLovers
Contacts: Christina Cheng DSW Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 855 893 5691
--------------------
Friday, Sep. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 02 Cincinnati Remodeling & Design Show
Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.hartproductions.com/
Contacts: Vicki Hart Hart Productions [email protected] 1 513 797 7900
_____
